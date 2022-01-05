Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 5 January 2022
Barca and Real Madrid battle past third-tier opposition to progress in Copa del Rey

Barca had to come from behind to see off Linares, while Madrid avoided a second consecutive upset defeat to Alcoyano.

By AFP Wednesday 5 Jan 2022, 11:01 PM
Marco Asensio got Madrid out of jail against last year's conquerors. (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
BARCELONA RECOVERED FROM a goal down to defeat third-tier Linares 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the last 16 of the Copa del Rey.

Bitter rivals Real Madrid also made it through with a 3-1 win at another third-division team, Alcoyano.

With veteran Dani Alves returning to action for the Catalan giants, Barca found themselves a goal down inside 19 minutes thanks to a header from Linares’ Hugo Diaz.

However, the defending champions hit back in the second half to stay alive with Ousmane Dembele (63 minutes) and Ferran Jutgla (69) securing the victory.

Eder Militao, an own goal and a third by Marco Asensio ensured victory for Real against Alcoyano, the modest club who had knocked them out at the same stage last season.

Daniel Vega Cintas struck for the hosts in the 66th minute to cancel out Militao’s first-half opener and briefly paint the picture of another massive upset, but Asensio scored on 76 minutes and was heavily involved in an unfortunate OG by Jose Juan as the capital club progressed.

– © AFP 2022

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie