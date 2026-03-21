Galway overcome Dublin to book Division 1 final spot, as Cork also advance to decider

LGFA Division 1

Galway 3-13 Dublin 1-13

Cork 4-8 Meath 2-12

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GALWAY AND CORK will contest the Division 1 final of the Lidl National Ladies Football League following respective victories over Dublin and Meath.

Galway booked their place in the final with a six-point victory over All-Ireland champions Dublin

Daniel Moynihan’s side built their win in the first period. Goals from the attacking trio of Kate Slevin, Kate Thompson and Leanne Coen helped Galway into a 3-5 to 0-6 half-time advantage in Tuam Stadium.

It was a fourth loss of the campaign for Dublin, who face the threat of relegation going into the final round of matches next weekend.

Galway moved the ball through the hands with pace for much of the tie. Nicola Ward played in Slevin for the easiest of finishes for the game’s opening goal in the third minute.

Kate Sullivan was excellent in the Dublin full-forward line. The St Sylvester’s corner-forward got her side off the mark and other Dublin scores soon followed from Niamh Hetherton and a free from Orlagh Nolan.

Thompson’s neat goal ensured Galway were 2-3 to 0-4 ahead at the end of the opening quarter. Galway’s third goal of the half arrived in the 26th minute through Coen after a Kate Slevin free had dropped short. Olivia Divilly, one of three sisters on the Galway team, pointed before the break.

Niamh Divilly, playing midfield alongside sister Siobhan, carried the ball well all evening for Galway and she extended her side’s lead to nine points just seconds into the second period. Olivia Divilly put Galway 3-7 to 0-6 in front shortly after.

25 nóim @GalwayLgfa 3-04 (13)@dublinladiesg 0-06 (6)



Cúl eile! Cúl an-bhog ansin ach bhí Leanne Coen san áit cheart ag an am ceart 🙌



Galway stretch their lead with another goal!



BEO/LIVE AR @TG4TV 📺@LadiesFootball @lidl_ireland #LGFA pic.twitter.com/OImvmXkaW9 — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) March 21, 2026

Five of the next six points went the way of Dublin through Carla Rowe (free), Sullivan (three) and sub Orla Keighran. Back Galway came to push their lead out to nine again, as Oliva Divilly was on target twice and Slevin fired over a point from play.

Rowe reacted quickest to an Orlagh Nolan free that hit the post to bag Dublin’s goal in the 53rd minute, leaving Galway 3-12 to 1-13 to the good. Galway sub Aoife O’Rourke rounded out the evening’s scoring as Dublin finished with 14 players after Rebecca McDonnell was yellow carded.

Galway are away to Waterford in the final round, while Dublin have a must-win match against table-toppers Cork.

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Cork's Katie Quirke. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Cork advanced to the decider after getting the better of Meath.

Katie Quirke (two), Áine Terry O’Sullivan and Aimee Corocran goals sent the Rebels into the National League decider in their first season back after gaining promotion from Division 2.

Meath played their part in an entertaining game but remain in relegation danger heading into next weekend’s final round of fixtures.

The hosts got off to a powerful start courtesy of four unanswered scores.

Áine Terry O’Sullivan twice went close to netting an early goal and Meath struggled to contain the lively Beara forward. Three O’Sullivan points and a fine Aoife Healy score handed the Rebels an early four-point advantage.

Emma Duggan (free) responded but Meath’s defence were guilty of switching off as Katie Quirke cut in along the end-line and fired into the net after 14 minutes.

That was Meath’s cue to up the tempo as the visitors dominated the remainder of the half.

Marian Farrelly, Megan Thynne and Rachel Casserly scores made it 1-4 to 0-4 before Aoife Healy floated over her second score.

Dominating Cork’s kick-outs, Meath added three further points via Emma Duggan (two frees) and Casserly to trail 1-5 to 0-7 at the short whistle.

Duggan landed another free on the resumption but Cork struck back instantly. Aimee Corcoran raced through her opposing defence and found the bottom corner to make it 2-6 to 0-8.

A flurry of third quarter scores preceded a jersey-pull foul in front of Cork’s goal which Emma Duggan dispatched into the net from a resulting close-range free.

The game back in the melting pot, Áine Terry O’Sullivan’s palmed into an empty net to make it 3-8 to 1-9 with 5 minutes remaining.

An Emma Duggan free made it a four-point game before O’Sullivan turned provider and fed Katie Quirke to smash home Cork’s fourth goal.

A late Marion Farrelly goal came too late for Meath and it is Cork who deservedly march on to a Division 1 final.

With reporting from Mark Walsh and Ger McCarthy