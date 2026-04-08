Cork boss Ben O'Connor: 'It's outside noise and we're not taking any notice'

CORK BOSS BEN O’Connor insists they are not taking notice of ‘outside noise’ as they prepare to head to Thurles to face All-Ireland champions Tipperary in Sunday week’s Munster opener.

Cork seek to produce a response in the wake of Sunday’s league final loss to Limerick and must renew acquaintances with the Tipperary team that hammered them by 15 points in last year’s All-Ireland final.

O’Connor is adamant that media scrutiny and outside commentary does not impact on their preparations.

“It doesn’t. People will say, ‘You’re only saying that’ but we’re just going with the boys. We’re the group and when we get in training, all the outside noise is put out. Obviously it’s not ideal. But that’s nothing to do with our boys.

“A couple of weeks ago Alan Connolly was castigated for saying that he wanted to win the league, the Munster championship and the All-Ireland. What is every other player in the country looking to do? We want to win every time.

“But we’re not putting ourselves under that kind of pressure. Tipperary is our first championship match and that’s what we’re going after. If we win that, we’ll look at Limerick the week after. We’re going at it game by game. I just think the media are trying to make more out of it maybe than what it is. They’re looking for a story, they’re looking for something that will grab the person’s eye. It’s maybe unfortunate that those comments were passed.

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“And then we have fellas outside the county that are trying to rile it up as well, to get at it as well. If you were to be getting worried or bothered about all that, there wouldn’t be much time for thinking about hurling or anything. It’s outside noise and we’re not taking any notice.”

O’Connor further explored the comments made by Connolly in a TG4 interview in the wake of Cork’s league victory over Kilkenny.

“He was being cocky, that’s what people said. If you ask any player in the country or walk into any dressing room, what are they going to say? That they’re only training for the fun of it? If you’re only training for the fun of it, you shouldn’t be in the dressing room.

“I’m delighted Alan said that. I’m delighted he said what he thought. I like that in fellas. I don’t like fellas just going along with the company line, saying ‘We’ll see how we get on’. We’re going up to Thurles to win. We’re not going up just to play in a game, we’re going up to win.

“If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. Why not say it out straight that we’re going up to win? That’s what we’re playing the game for. We’re not telling any lies to anyone. That’s what we want to do. If the plan goes properly for us, that’s what we are going to do. And that’s not putting any pressure on my lads. If we play better than them, we’ll win. If they play better than us, they’ll win. It’s as black and white as that.”

The Cork boss does not believe recent analysis by former players Patrick Horgan and Donal Óg Cusack on RTÉ’s League Sunday will provide Tipperary with further motivation.

“I don’t think they’re listening to that either. That’s all a game, I think. It’s just stuff that’s put out. Do you think they’re up there worrying about what’s after being said about them? They’re not.

“And we’re not worried about what’s being said about us here. It’s working both ways. If they get a bit of motivation out of it, well and good. But if you need something like that to get a bit of motivation going into a Munster championship match, you’re in a small bit of bother.”

Cork corner-back Seán O’Donoghue is expected to miss the game as a result of the injury he picked up in last Sunday’s loss to Limerick.

“Seán O’Donoghue could be in bother I’d say. He did a hamstring. A hamstring is two or three weeks anyway. He’s going for a scan. He got a knock (in the back) on Sunday just before half-time and the hamstring as well. We’ll know more today about that I’d say but at the moment it looks like he’s in a bit of bother.”

Cork continue to be without exciting young forward Diarmuid Healy, who burst onto the scene last year, while defender Daire O’Leary has also damaged his hamstring. O’Connor is wary of rushing back either player.

“Duds is in a bit of bother too. I think Duds only played the first two or two and a half matches. There’s no point rushing him at this stage either. He’s been out for seven or eight weeks. If we rush him back and he does it again, that’s his championship over.

“Daire went for a scan on Friday. He has a hamstring problem so he won’t train this week. It looks unlikely that he’ll be ready for Tipperary. With a hamstring, the physios aren’t going to be rushing him back. Hurt that and that’s his championship finished.

“Brian is out a long time now with an ankle injury. Eoin hurt himself ten days ago I’d say, so he has another five or six weeks in front of him as well I’d say.”

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