Cork blow away defending champions Kerry to claim Munster U20 title

Cork 3-16

Kerry 0-12

Ger McCarthy reports from Páirc Uí Rinn

CATHAL O’MAHONY SCORED 1-5 as Cork overwhelmed Kerry in the EirGrid Munster U20 football championship final at Páirc Uí Rinn this evening.

The defending champions were blown away by a powerful Cork performance highlighted by Cathal O’Mahony, Damien Gore, Mark Cronin and Blake Murphy’s scoring ability.

Leading 0-11 to 0-7 early in the second half, Cork opened up Kerry’s defence and Blake Murphy raced through to arrow a sizzling effort into the top corner. Kerry struggled to mount a comeback with Eddie Horan and Donal O’Sullivan keeping Jack O’Connor’s side in touch.

Yet, Cork never looked in danger of losing their lead, playing with a confidence more associated with their opponents in recent years. A pair of Donal O’Sullivan frees brought Kerry to within five points of their opponents, before two late goals confirmed the new Munster champions’ victory.

First, substitute Fionn Herlihy got on the end of a flowing move and gave Brian Lonergan no chance with a rasping finish.

It was fitting that the game’s best player, Cathal O’Mahony, had the final say. The Mitchelstown full-forward floated over some superb points during the evening but saved the best for last, thumping in Cork’s third and final goal to wrap up an emphatic victory.

Next up for Keith Ricken’s side is an All-Ireland semi-final against Ulster champions Tyrone. For now, the Rebels can bask in the glow of a marvellous win over their old rivals.

Scorers for Cork: Cathal O’Mahony 1-5 (0-2f), Mark Cronin 0-5, Blake Murphy 1-1, Fionn Herlihy 1-0, Damien Gore and Colm Barrett 0-2 each, Colm O’Callaghan 0-1.

Scorers for Kerry: Donal O’Sullivan 0-5 (0-1f), Eddie Horan 0-3, Cian Gammell, Sean O’Leary, Paul O’Shea and Fiachra Clifford 0-1 each.

Cork

1. Josh O’Keeffe (Newmarket)

2. Michael O’Mahony (Knocknagree)

3. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty)

4. Paul Ring (Aghabullogue)

5. Gearoid O’Donovan (Newcestown)

19. Sean Meehan (Kiskeam)

7. Peter O’Driscoll (captain, Ilen Rovers)

8. Brian Hartnett (Douglas)

9. Daniel O’Connell (Kanturk)

10. Colm Barrett (St Finbarrs)

24. Colm O’Callaghan (Eire Óg)

12. Mark Hodnett (Carbery Rangers)

13. Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers)

14. Cathal O’Mahony (Mitchelstown)

15. Damien Gore (Kilmacabea)

Subs

11. Blake Murphy (St Vincents) for Hodnett (27)

18. Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys) for O’Callaghan (48)

21. Jack Murphy (Eire Óg) for Barrett (50)

17. Jack McCarthy (Carrigaline) for O’Donovan (59)

6. Shane Hickey (Millstreet) for Meehan (60)

Kerry

1. Brian Lonergan (Ballymacelligott)

2. Dan McCarthy (Kenmare)

3. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

4. Michael Potts (Dr. Crokes)

5. Cian Gammell (Killarney Legion)

6. Patrick Warren (Gneevguilla)

7. Seán O’Leary (captain, Kilcummin)

8. Joseph O’Connor (Austin Stacks)

9. Barry Mahony (St. Senans)

10. Seán Horan (Scartaglen)

11. Eddie Horan (Scartaglen)

12. Adam Donoghue (Castleisland Desmonds)

13. Fiachra Clifford (Laune Rangers)

14. Donal O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan)

15. Killian Falvey (Annascaul)

Subs

17. Cathal Ferriter (Annascaul) for Falvey (22)

18. Niall Donohue (Firies) for McCarthy (34)

22. Brian Friel (Rathmore) for Horan (40)

20. Chris O’Donoghue (Glenflesk) for Casey (40)

21. Paul O’Shea (Kilcummin) for O’Connor (46)

19. Paul Walsh (Brosna) for Clifford (53)

Referee: Alan Kissane (Waterford)

