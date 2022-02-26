Membership : Access or Sign Up
Cork City boss Colin Healy to take temporary leave of absence

The club’s first-team coaching staff will take charge in Healy’s absence at the start of March.

By Gavan Casey Saturday 26 Feb 2022, 4:18 PM
16 minutes ago 917 Views 0 Comments
Cork City boss Colin Healy.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

CORK CITY HAVE confirmed that manager Colin Healy will take a temporary break from his duties at the start of March for personal reasons.

Healy was in charge as the Leesiders fell 1-0 to John Caulfield’s Galway United in front of 5,000 fans at Turner’s Cross last night but looks set to miss at least City’s trip to Longford next Saturday.

In a short statement, Cork City did not provide an exact timeline for Healy’s return to the helm. The club asked for the media and City supporters to respect the former Republic of Ireland midfielder’s privacy.

“Cork City FC wish to inform supporters that Colin Healy has requested a short leave of absence for personal reasons at the start of March,” the statement read.

“In Colin’s absence, the team will be managed by the existing first team coaching staff of Richie Holland, Declan Coleman and Mark McNulty, and the club has full faith in them to deliver the necessary results on the pitch.

“We look forward to welcoming Colin back in his full management capacity when he is ready. The club will not be making any further comment on the matter, and we would ask for the media and our supporters to respect Colin’s privacy at this time.”

