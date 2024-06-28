McLaughlin strike extends Cork City's First Division lead

Cork City 1

Bray Wanderers 0

Stephen Barry reports from Turner’s Cross

CORK CITY’S CUSHION atop the First Division table was padded out to 13 points thanks to an edgy victory over Bray Wanderers in front of 2,026 fans on Leeside.

Having signed off for the mid-season break with their best performance of the year, City produced a sloppy display on their return. Evan McLaughlin’s winner arrived against the run of play and they had to rely on some magnificent Brad Wade saves to bank the three points.

His 14th clean sheet combined with UCD’s 2-2 draw down the road in Cobh ensure City’s route back to the top tier continues without any major resistance.

Exciting winger Malik Dijksteel earned his first start of the season as Tim Clancy made three changes following their summer holiday. Barry Coffey and Josh Fitzpatrick were also introduced, while teenage talent Cathal O’Sullivan appeared off the bench after a month out injured.

City had buried Bray in their previous two encounters with a pair of goals inside 15 minutes. The last meeting preceded Ian Ryan’s surprise resignation and the visitors arrived under the interim management of Lorcan Fitzgerald and Paul Heffernan. The Seagulls’ task was clear: start fast.

They almost achieved that objective in spectacular style. From a Kieran Cruise cross, Cristian Magerusan’s spinning flick looked destined to dip under the crossbar but Wade stretched back a big hand to tip over.

Then Darren Craven beat Charlie Lyons to a dropping ball to race in on goal. His ricocheted shot bounced over Wade but Cian Coleman got back to clear off the line.

Magerusan came close again in the 20th minute. He outjumped Lyons to Callum Thompson’s deflected cross and his header drew gasps from the crowd as it landed just wide.

When City did muster an attempt on target, Cian Murphy’s daisy-cutter was comfortably gathered.

It was a bolt from the blue, then, when City broke the deadlock shortly before half-time. Greg Bolger’s lofted pass found McLaughlin inside the Bray box. He took a moment to assess his options before coolly picking his spot low to the keeper’s left. A fifth goal of the season for the left-back.

It was a sickening concession for Bray to take into the dressing room. Down the corridor, Clancy was far from content. He went to his bench for a double-switch which saw Jack Doherty and Conor Drinan called on and Fitzpatrick and Seán Murray removed.

As the rain fell, City’s subs provided some impetus. Doherty shot straight at Stephen McGuinness before Darragh Crowley was teed up by Drinan to give the keeper a sterner test.

Drinan followed it with an error as his pass was picked off for Craven to fire the first of two efforts down Wade’s throat.

The Carrigaline native recovered to turn smartly inside and skid a low strike narrowly wide. A better chance followed when Murphy shook off Zach Nolan to sprint through. He chipped the advancing goalie but misdirected it across the target.

With a dozen minutes remaining, Wade came to their rescue. Freddie Turley’s cross was perfectly placed onto Magerusan’s head and his firm contact looked sure to billow the net only for the keeper’s quick reactions.

He brilliantly clawed away another Harry Groome effort to begin the four added minutes, although referee Marc Lynch called play back for a foul on the stopper.

Wade then kept his eye on a swerving Turley shot to bat over the bar as City clung on.

CORK CITY: B Wade; D Crowley, C Coleman, C Lyons, E McLaughlin; S Murray (C Drinan h-t), G Bolger; J Fitzpatrick (J Doherty h-t), B Coffey, M Dijksteel (C O’Sullivan 68); C Murphy.

BRAY WANDERERS: S McGuinness; M Murphy, K Cantwell, Z Nolan, K Cruise; F Turley, H Groome; C Thompson, D Craven, G Almirall (P Grogan 82); C Magerusan.

Referee: M Lynch.

First Division:

Athlone Town 1-0 Treaty United

Longford Town 1-1 Finn Harps

Kerry 1-1 Wexford

Cobh Ramblers 2-2 UCD