Comerford departs as veteran striker O'Sullivan returns to Cork City

CORK CITY HAVE this evening announced a couple of significant changes to their squad.

While Garry Comerford’s contract has been terminated by mutual agreement, Mark O’Sullivan has returned for another spell with his hometown club.

Garry Comerford of Cork City tangling with UCD's Yoyo Mahdy. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Six months into a two-year contract, Comerford departs after making 15 league appearances. The versatile 25-year-old — who can operate across defence and midfield — joined City last November after two seasons with Waterford.

O’Sullivan was a cult hero among supporters during his previous stint with the Leesiders, which ended after he helped the club to win the FAI Cup in 2016.

“I am thrilled to be back at City,” he said. “I had a very enjoyable time here previously and I am looking forward to working with John Cotter and the lads again.”

The Cork native, who’s now 36, helped Waterford to win the First Division in 2017 before embarking on a brief spell with Limerick. Most recently, O’Sullivan scored the winning goal for Avondale United against Crumlin United in the FAI Intermediate Cup final in May.

“Everyone knows Marky and knows his passion for this club, and they are the type of characters we need at the moment,” said Cork City head coach John Cotter.

“Marky always loved the affection he got from the supporters and responded well to it, and I totally understand why they had that affection for him, because he would run through a brick wall for the club.

Mark O'Sullivan scores for Avondale United in the 2019 FAI Intermediate Cup final. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

“It is always great to bring someone like that back and, particularly at the moment, we need that passion and Marky will bring that. He is naturally in good shape and I have seen him playing with Avondale, including scoring the winner in the Intermediate Cup Final, so I know he still has something to offer.

“He will give everyone in the dressing room a lift because he is a great character and he is a winner. We have Joel Coustrain coming in, along with Marky, and Darragh Crowley coming back in after his Leaving Cert, so that gives us more options in forward areas, which is what we are looking for.

“These players will give us those options and a bit of quality as well, along with Karl Sheppard coming back from injury too. We are hoping that all of them will be available tomorrow night for the Bohemians game.”

City will hope to pick up their first win in seven games when they host Bohs at Turner’s Cross on Friday evening.

