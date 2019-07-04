Cork City express disappointment over 'derogatory, inappropriate comments' on RTÉ podcast

Cork City will be back in action tomorrow night for a Premier Division game against Bohemians at Turner's Cross.

THE BOARD OF management at Cork City Football Club has released a statement outlining its dissatisfaction with elements of the latest episode of the RTÉ Soccer podcast.

The supporter-owned SSE Airtricity League club has taken issue specifically with remarks made on the podcast by former Evening Echo journalist Noel Spillane, who has subsequently issued an apology.

In addition to referring to members of the current board — who were elected in January — as being “wet behind the ears”, Spillane stated that former manager John Caulfield had been subjected to “massive” cuts to his playing budget.

Caulfield was replaced as boss in May by John Cotter, who previously served as assistant manager. Frank Kelleher has since been added to the coaching staff. Amid a six-match winless run in all competitions, City currently languish in seventh place in the Premier Division table ahead of tomorrow night’s visit of Bohemians to Turner’s Cross.

“The Board of Management of Cork City FC wish to express our sincere disappointment at contents of the RTÉ Soccer podcast, released in its original form on Tuesday, 2 July,” the Cork City statement reads.

“The podcast, which featured Adrian Eames, Alan Cawley and Noel Spillane, discussed aspects of Cork City FC’s 2019 season. The original podcast included comments from Noel Spillane regarding the club’s financial budgeting process and derogatory, inappropriate comments about members of the current Board of Management.

“The Board is extremely disappointed with the discussion of an incorrect financial position of Cork City FC. This causes irreparable commercial and reputational damages. The Board will not condone such discussions in the media.

“The Board is proud to advocate for wider promotion of the league, especially on digital platforms. We welcome healthy discussion, debate and promotion of Cork City FC and the league on online podcasts, radio and print media. RTÉ management has offered the club a right of reply, which the club has accepted.”

Cork City’s statement also includes an apology from Noel Spillane, which reads: “On Monday’s RTÉ Soccer podcast while discussing Cork City’s finances I stated figures in relation to the club’s budget. I now realise that I was misinformed about the figures quoted, and accept they were inaccurate.

“I also apologise for the inappropriate comments I made about the current sitting board of management. I understand the hard work they are doing and I wish them and the club all the best for the future.”

Adding that the club’s budget for 2019 was ratified by the previous board last November, Cork City FC say they’re confident of reaching the targets that were set when a financial update was issued to shareholders in May.

City host English Championship club Preston North End in a friendly on Monday evening, which will be followed by a two-legged tie in the first qualifying round of the Europa League against Progres Niederkorn (Luxembourg) or Cardiff Metropolitan University (Wales).

