Cork City get off the mark with comfortable victory over UCD at Turner's Cross

CORK CITY PUT their first Premier Division points on the board with a polished performance that both lifts them off the foot of the table and gives them vital momentum for Monday’s trip to Shamrock Rovers.

Matt Healy and Darragh Crowley were involved in scoring and setting up the opening goals before half-time.

Ethon Varian then made it a home debut to remember, following up an assist for Ruairí Keating with his first City goal.

With first-choice goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi ruled out through injury, Jimmy Corcoran was given a chance to stake his claim but he only had to make two routine takes as City peppered the UCD target with 10 shots.

There were also first starts of the season for Daniel Krezic and Matt Healy as Colin Healy switched to a higher-tempo 4-2-3-1 formation that gave his side the whip hand in front of 4,857 fans at Turner’s Cross.

Keating had a goal called back for offside early on and Aaron Bolger put Lorcan Healy to work before City had their breakthrough.

Crowley and Bolger combined from a short corner for the right-back to tee up Matt Healy and from 30 yards, the Ipswich Town loanee blasted to the bottom corner of the net.

The one-way traffic continued with Josh Honohan heading just over from a free-kick and Lorcan Healy saving one-on-one from Krezic before parrying a Keating effort away for another corner.

This time, Matt Healy and Crowley switched roles. Healy delivered the ball and Crowley was on hand to end the game of pinball with a strike to the bottom corner. 2-0 on the stroke of half-time.

Barry Coffey picked up a knock as he exited on the hour but one of City’s double-switch set up their third; Varian winning a ball out wide and his chipped cross did the heavy lifting for Keating to nod home.

Five minutes later, Matt Healy stood up a cross for Varian to attack and the Bohs loanee was rewarded, via the post, with a first goal for his hometown club.

Holohan also hit the post with a driven cross but it bounced away, while Tunde Owolabi had a shout for a penalty when hampered by Keaney as he shot on goal.

CORK CITY: J Corcoran; D Crowley (J O’Brien-Whitmarsh 76), C Coleman, A Gilchrist, J Honohan; M Healy, A Bolger; C Bargary, B Coffey (A Winbo 59), D Krezic (E Varian 59); R Keating (T Owolabi 72).

UCD: L Healy; M Gallagher, H O’Brien (D Norris 59), J Keaney, M Dignam (D Izekor 69); B Barr (H O’Connor 69), D Higgins; C Behan, D Keane, A Nolan (S Clarke 86); D Kinsella-Bishop (J Dempsey 59).

Referee: S Grant.