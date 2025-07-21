Advertisement
The disappointed Cork team after their defeat to Tipperary. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
No homecoming event for Cork hurlers 'at request of team and management'

Cork suffered back-to-back All-Ireland final heartbreak on Sunday.
12.24pm, 21 Jul 2025
THERE WILL BE no homecoming event for the Cork hurlers following their defeat to Tipperary in the All-Ireland SHC final.

A statement from Cork GAA to The 42 reads that the decision has been made “at the request of the team and management.”

Cork were aiming to end a 20-year wait for the Liam MacCarthy Cup on Sunday but suffered back-to-back All-Ireland final heartbreak. Leading by six points at half-time, they eventually lost out by 3-27 to 1-18 at the hands of the Premier County.

The statement in full reads:

“At the request of the team and management, there is no event planned for the return of the Cork hurlers this evening. They would again like to thank all the entire county for their unwavering support throughout the year.”

Additional reporting by Fintan O’Toole

