Dublin: 8°C Sunday 20 March 2022
Cork boss absent from league win over Down due to illness

Keith Ricken was unavailable as Cork saw off Down.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 20 Mar 2022, 7:10 PM
1 hour ago 2,468 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5716436
Cork boss Keith Ricken (file photo).
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
Cork boss Keith Ricken (file photo).
Cork boss Keith Ricken (file photo).
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

ILLNESS MEANT CORK manager Keith Ricken was not present this afternoon for his team’s first win of Division 2 of the football league.

Cork defeated Down 1-16 to 1-12 in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, a vital win as they attempt to avoid relegation, with coach John Cleary the acting manager on the day.

The result means Down will drop to Division 3 next season, while Cork have a chance to preserve their status next Sunday in Tullamore against Offaly.

“Keith has an illness and has been out for a few days,” sid Cork county board vice-chairman Pat Horgan after the game.

“We wish him a speedy recovery and hopefully he’ll be back on the sideline for next weekend’s crucial test in Tullamore.”

Horgan was the nominated Cork representative to speak to the media with management members asked not to do interviews by players, due to the ongoing GAA-GPA expenses row.

“It was very important for a young team to get a win under their belt so that they can kick on for the real do-or-die game next weekend in Tullamore,” said the vice-chairman.

“It has been well known that our form in football has slipped over the last couple of years. We have appointed a new management and they have gone for youth. We got the result today and I expect this team will kick on from this win.”

“It would be much better if we could stay in Division 2 and find our feet. We go to Tullamore full of confidence after the win today.”

Cork suffered another injury setback early in the game with defender Kieran Histon, who had an ankle knock beforehand, forced off.

