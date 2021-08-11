Cork complete Munster underage clean sweep with football final success over Limerick

CORK ADDED THE minor football crown to their set of provincial underage GAA trophies from the 2021 campaign with a 1-17 to 0-13 success over Limerick tonight in Semple Stadium.

The Electric Ireland Munster minor football final swung the way of Cork after a strong run of form in the closing stages as they registered eight points without reply.

Cork were in front 1-6 to 0-5 at half-time and struck the opening score of the second half but Limerick then took over as they launched an impressive comeback, to lead 0-12 to 1-8 by the second-half water break.

They were still in front 0-13 to 1-9 in the 52nd minute before Cork powered to the finish line with Hugh O’Connor, who struck the only goal of the game early on, impressing in the scoring stakes.

The victory means it is the first time since 2005 that Cork have won all four Munster underage championships between football and hurling, in the one season.

Cork will now meet the Ulster champions at the All-Ireland semi-final stage on the weekend of 21-22 August. Donegal play Tyrone in the Ulster final on Friday night in Enniskillen.

The other All-Ireland semi-final will involve Connacht winners Sligo and Leinster victors Meath.

