Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Wednesday 11 August 2021
Advertisement

Cork complete Munster underage clean sweep with football final success over Limerick

An eight-point win for the young Rebel side in Semple Stadium.

By The42 Team Wednesday 11 Aug 2021, 9:12 PM
10 minutes ago 763 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5520619
Cork's Hugh O'Connor and Limerick's Michael Kilbridge.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Cork's Hugh O'Connor and Limerick's Michael Kilbridge.
Cork's Hugh O'Connor and Limerick's Michael Kilbridge.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

CORK ADDED THE minor football crown to their set of provincial underage GAA trophies from the 2021 campaign with a 1-17 to 0-13 success over Limerick tonight in Semple Stadium.

The Electric Ireland Munster minor football final swung the way of Cork after a strong run of form in the closing stages as they registered eight points without reply.

Cork were in front 1-6 to 0-5 at half-time and struck the opening score of the second half but Limerick then took over as they launched an impressive comeback, to lead 0-12 to 1-8 by the second-half water break.

They were still in front 0-13 to 1-9 in the 52nd minute before Cork powered to the finish line with Hugh O’Connor, who struck the only goal of the game early on, impressing in the scoring stakes.

The victory means it is the first time since 2005 that Cork have won all four Munster underage championships between football and hurling, in the one season.

Cork will now meet the Ulster champions at the All-Ireland semi-final stage on the weekend of 21-22 August. Donegal play Tyrone in the Ulster final on Friday night in Enniskillen.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The other All-Ireland semi-final will involve Connacht winners Sligo and Leinster victors Meath.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie