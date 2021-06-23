2,400 fans to attend Cork vs Limerick Munster hurling semi-final

Cork and All-Ireland champions Limerick meet in the last four of Munster.

Cork and All-Ireland champions Limerick meet in the last four of Munster.

MUNSTER GAA HAVE confirmed that 2,400 supporters can attend the SHC semi-final clash between Limerick and Cork on 3 July in Semple Stadium.

The provincial semi-final will act as a trial event, with 2,300 spectators permitted into the stand and 100 in the Killian End terrace.

“Tickets will be distributed primarily through both participating county boards. Due to the limited number of tickets available, it is not possible to facilitate public or club sales,” a statement from the provincial body said.

Only 200 supporters will be permitted to attend the Munster hurling quarter-final clash between Clare and Waterford on Sunday at Semple Stadium, in addition to the subsequent semi-final meeting between the winners and Tipperary.

Up to 200 spectators will be allowed into the Munster SFC quarter-final encounters between Limerick and Waterford in LIT Gaelic Grounds, and Kerry vs Clare at Fitzgerald Stadium.

“As per government guidelines, a maximum of 200 spectators will be allowed to attend each of these games. Tickets will be distributed primarily through both participating county boards. Due to the limited number of tickets available, it is not possible to facilitate public or club sales.”

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The statement added: “As per government regulations, the number of spectators allowed at inter-county games from July 5th will be 500 which will take in the Munster championships at minor and U20 level in both hurling and football as well as the Munster senior football championship semi-finals on 10 July.

“The increase to 500 spectators is subject to review based on public health advice and we await confirmation of this.”