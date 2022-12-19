Advertisement
Monday 19 December 2022 Dublin: 8°C
Read Next
More Stories
Bryan Keane/INPHO Cork's Mark Coleman.
# Setback
Knee injury set to rule Coleman out of Cork senior hurling plans for 2023
The 2017 All-Star is set to be sidelined.
418
0
14 minutes ago

CORK ARE SET to plan without key player Mark Coleman for their 2023 hurling season due to a knee injury.

The news, first reported today by The Irish Examiner, robs new manager Pat Ryan of a major option in his team.

The42 understands that Coleman’s knee problem was originally envisaged to see him miss Cork’s league campaign.

But with surgery required to correct the knee problem and the new compressed programme of fixtures meaning the inter-county season will end next July, the Cork management are planning for the prospect of not having Coleman available to them next year.

Coleman, who turns 25 later this week, has been a regular in the Cork line-up since his breakthrough season in 2017. He made his senior championship debut in the 2016 qualifier against Wexford, while fresh out of the minor ranks, and the Blarney man nailed down a starting spot the year after.

He was an All-Star award winner at left half-back in 2017, while was also nominated for Young Hurler of the Year, both in 2017 and 2018.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

Coleman captained the Cork hurlers this year for the 2022 season.

Author
The42 Team
sport@the42.ie
@The42_ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     