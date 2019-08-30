This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's the Cork minor team to face Galway in Sunday's All-Ireland final

Conor Corbett captains the team.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 30 Aug 2019, 8:41 AM
Cork's Conor Corbett.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Cork's Conor Corbett.
THE CORK SIDE to face Galway in Sunday’s All-Ireland minor football final has been released, with Patrick Campbell named to start at full-forward.

Campbell scored 1-2 in the semi-final defeat of Mayo but departed the game early due to a back injury.

The Nemo Rangers man has recovered in time to take his place in Bobbie O’Dwyer’s starting team.

The Rebels are unchanged from the semi-final as Conor Corbett, who scored 2-3 the last day out from centre-forward, captains the side.

It’s Cork’s first minor football decider since 2010, while they’re aiming to end a 19-year wait for Tom Markham Cup honours.

Cork

1. Cian O’Leary (Douglas)

2. Adam Walsh Murphy (Valley Rovers)
3. Daniel Linehan (Castlemagner)
4. Daniel Peet (Clonakilty)

5. Darragh Cashman (Millstreet)
6. Neil Lordan (Ballinora)
7. Joseph O’Shea (Urhan)

8. Jack Lawton (Argideen Rangers)
9. Kelan Scannell (Carbery Rangers)

10. Hugh Murphy (Eire Og)
11. Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers – captain)
12. Eoghan Nash (Douglas)

13. Michael O’Neill (Buttevent)
14. Patrick Campbell (Nemo Rangers)
15. Jack Cahalane (Castlehaven)

Subs

16. Aaron O’Brien (Mitchelstown)
17. Sean Andrews (Shamrocks)
18. Nathan Gough (Bishopstown)
19. Tadhg O’Donoghue (Carrignavar)
20. Luke Murphy (Cullen)
21. Shane Aherne (Douglas)
22. Ryan O’Donovan (Barryroe)
23. Keith O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers)
24. Alan O’Hare (Douglas)

