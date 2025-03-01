Roscommon enjoy big win over Cork, late Cavan charge sees off Down

Results – Allianz Division 2 Football League

Roscommon 2-21 Cork 0-13

Cavan 1-20 Down 1-18

ROSCOMMON’S RECOVERY FROM last week’s setback at the hands of Meath was a swift one in Division 2, as they sparkled away from home tonight with an emphatic victory over Cork.

Enda Smith, from a penalty, and Ben O’Carroll, availing of a Cork defensive pass that went astray, both netted in the second half, as Roscommon cruised to success.

Roscommon were ahead 0-12 to 0-8 at the interval, inspired by Diarmuid Murtagh’s six-point haul, while Mark Cronin was best for Cork as he fired seven points in that period.

Davy Burke’s side controlled the second half, Conor Hand striking a couple of superb two-pointers as they ran out comfortable victors.

Earlier Cavan defeated Down by two points, thanks to a pair of late pointed frees from Oisin Brady.

Cavan were ahead 0-12 to 1-6 at the break, Micheal Rooney netting for Down, with the crucial score for Ray Galligan’s side arriving ten minutes into the second half as Padraig Faulkner raised a green flag.

