Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Sunday 28 November 2021
Advertisement

Sherlock the hero for St Finbarr's as they edge out Clonakilty in Cork senior decider

They advance to a Munster semi-final against Éire Óg Ennis or Loughmore-Castleiney.

Fintan O'Toole Reports from Páirc Uí Chaoimh
By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 28 Nov 2021, 4:30 PM
24 minutes ago 1,359 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5610937

St Finbarr’s 0-14

Clonakilty 0-13

STEVEN SHERLOCK HAS been the scoring star of this year’s Cork senior football championship and it was fitting that he had the final say to seal victory for St Finbarr’s in a highly entertaining county final today.

steven-sherlock-and-tom-clancy Steven Sherlock in action for St Finbarrs against Clonakilty's Tom Clancy. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

enda-dennehy-and-steven-sherlock-with-goalkeperr-mark-white St. Finbarrs' Enda Dennehy and Steven Sherlock with goalkeperr Mark White of Clonakilty. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

 

West Cork outfit Clonakilty produced a superb display as they contested their first final in 12 years but it was Sherlock who proved the match-winner as he floated over the point that sealed the Togher outfit’s 10th senior crown.

St Finbarr’s claimed a 0-6 to 0-4 interval advantage, a product of second quarter dominance as they outscored Clonakilty by four points and held their opponents scoreless.

Clonakilty belied their underdogs status with a bright opening but saw two goal opportunities spurned as midfielders Ben Ridgeway and Joe Grimes were denied by saves from John Kerins.

More to follow…

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: Steven Sherlock 0-7 (0-4f), Ian Maguire, Denis O’Brien 0-2 each, Brian Hayes, Conor McCrickard, Cillian Myers-Murray 0-1 each.

Scorers for Clonakilty: Dara O’Shea 0-6 (0-5f), Sean McEvoy, Ross Mannix 0-2 each, Maurice Shanley, Gearoid Barry, Jack O’Mahony 0-1 each.

St Finbarr’s

1. John Kerins

6. Billy Hennessy, 7. Alan O’Connor, 2. Sam Ryan, 

4. Colm Scully, 3. Jamie Burns, 5. Colin Lyons

8. Ian Maguire, 9. Brian Hayes

10. Denis O’Brien, 19. Eoin Comyns, 12. Colm Barrett

21. Enda Dennehy, 11. Conor McCrickard, 14. Steven Sherlock

Subs

Clonakilty

1. Mark White

Flash Sale
50% OFF

Use promo code: FLASH50 at checkout to access exclusive analysis, insight and debate for only €21.

Become a Member

3. Tom Clancy, 2. Maurice Shanley, 4. Dan Peet

7. Sean White, 6. Eoghan Deasy, 20. Odhran Bancroft

8. Ben Ridgeway, 9. Joe Grimes;

5. David Lowney, 11. Dara Ó Sé, 10. Gearoid Barry

14. Jack O’Mahony, 12. Sean McEvoy, 13. Ross Mannix

Subs

Referee: David Murnane (Macroom)

Buy The42’s new book, Behind The Lines, here:

Order now

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole  / Reports from Páirc Uí Chaoimh
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie