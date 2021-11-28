Sherlock the hero for St Finbarr's as they edge out Clonakilty in Cork senior decider

St Finbarr’s 0-14

Clonakilty 0-13

STEVEN SHERLOCK HAS been the scoring star of this year’s Cork senior football championship and it was fitting that he had the final say to seal victory for St Finbarr’s in a highly entertaining county final today.

Steven Sherlock in action for St Finbarrs against Clonakilty's Tom Clancy. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

St. Finbarrs' Enda Dennehy and Steven Sherlock with goalkeperr Mark White of Clonakilty. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

West Cork outfit Clonakilty produced a superb display as they contested their first final in 12 years but it was Sherlock who proved the match-winner as he floated over the point that sealed the Togher outfit’s 10th senior crown.

St Finbarr’s claimed a 0-6 to 0-4 interval advantage, a product of second quarter dominance as they outscored Clonakilty by four points and held their opponents scoreless.

Clonakilty belied their underdogs status with a bright opening but saw two goal opportunities spurned as midfielders Ben Ridgeway and Joe Grimes were denied by saves from John Kerins.

More to follow…

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: Steven Sherlock 0-7 (0-4f), Ian Maguire, Denis O’Brien 0-2 each, Brian Hayes, Conor McCrickard, Cillian Myers-Murray 0-1 each.

Scorers for Clonakilty: Dara O’Shea 0-6 (0-5f), Sean McEvoy, Ross Mannix 0-2 each, Maurice Shanley, Gearoid Barry, Jack O’Mahony 0-1 each.

St Finbarr’s

1. John Kerins

6. Billy Hennessy, 7. Alan O’Connor, 2. Sam Ryan,

4. Colm Scully, 3. Jamie Burns, 5. Colin Lyons

8. Ian Maguire, 9. Brian Hayes

10. Denis O’Brien, 19. Eoin Comyns, 12. Colm Barrett

21. Enda Dennehy, 11. Conor McCrickard, 14. Steven Sherlock

Subs

Clonakilty

1. Mark White

Flash Sale

50% OFF Use promo code: FLASH50 at checkout to access exclusive analysis, insight and debate for only €21. Become a Member

3. Tom Clancy, 2. Maurice Shanley, 4. Dan Peet

7. Sean White, 6. Eoghan Deasy, 20. Odhran Bancroft

8. Ben Ridgeway, 9. Joe Grimes;

5. David Lowney, 11. Dara Ó Sé, 10. Gearoid Barry

14. Jack O’Mahony, 12. Sean McEvoy, 13. Ross Mannix

Subs

Referee: David Murnane (Macroom)

Buy The42’s new book, Behind The Lines, here: