Cork name trio of Championship debutants for Limerick clash

CORK WILL LOOK to put their disastrous 2019 league campaign behind them this weekend as they welcome high-flying Limerick to Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday night [throw-in 7pm].

The Rebels aim to revitalise their squad ahead of this year’s Munster SFC and have included three Championship debutants for this weekend’s game on home turf.

Nathan Walsh comes in at corner-back for Ronan McCarthy’s side, while Liam O’Donovan is the only other new face in the Cork defence. He dons the number five shirt and will line out at half-back.

Knocknagree clubman Eoghan McSweeney takes his place in the half-forward line. Both he and O’Donovan lined out for the Cork U20 side that were beaten by Kerry in last year’s Munster final.

Walsh missed much of this year’s league campaign through injury.

McCarthy has turned to youth in an effort to kickstart Cork’s year after being relegated to Division 3 in the Spring – picking up just two wins from seven games.

They meet a Limerick side who are fresh off the back of an early Munster championship upset, getting the better of 2016 All-Ireland semi-finalists Tipperary two weeks ago.

Eoghan McSweeney lines out for Cork against Limerick in this year's McGrath Cup. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Cork team (v Limerick)

1. Mark White (Clonakilty)

2. Nathan Walsh (Douglas)

3. James Loughrey (Mallow)

4. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

5. Liam O Donovan (Clonakilty)

6. Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty)

7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarrs)

9. Killian O Hanlon (Kilshannig)

10. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)

11. Ruairi Deane (Bantry)

12. John O’ Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

13. Paul Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers)

14. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)

15. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)

Subs

16. Michael Martin (Nemo Rangers)

17. Kevin O ‘ Donovan (Nemo Rangers)

18. Sean White (Clonakilty)

19. Tomas Clancy (Fermoy)

20. Stephen Cronin (Nemo Rangers)

21. Aidan Browne (Newmarket)

22. Ronan O’ Toole (Eire Og)

23. Kevin O’ Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)

24. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)

25. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers)

26. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarrs)

