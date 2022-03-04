Cork make five changes for Galway clash

Jack O'Connor will make his first league start of the season against Galway.

JACK O’CONNOR AND Alan Cahalane are set to make their first starts of the National Hurling League when Cork meet Galway at 7pm on Saturday in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Injuries limited both players’ contributions to Cork’s league wins over Clare, Offaly and Limerick, albeit both came off the bench against the All-Ireland champions last weekend.

Damien Cahalane replaces Niall O’Leary who suffered a head injury against Limerick. Rob Downey and Seamus Harnedy also start, with Ciarán Joyce marked absent from the squad, Shane Kingston suspended and Conor Lehane and Mark Keane moving to the bench.

Conor Cahalane will hope to make an impact off the bench again, having excelled in that role against Clare and Limerick.

Cork (v Galway)

Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

Daire O’Leary (Watergrasshill)

Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)

Mark Coleman (Blarney) Captain

Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)

Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills)

Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own)

Shane Barrett (Blarney)

Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields)

Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

Alan Connolly (Blackrock)

Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

Substitutes:

Ger Collins (Ballinhassig)

Sean O’Leary-Hayes (Midleton)

Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum)

Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)

Sam Quirke (Midleton)

Luke Meade (Newcestown)

Brian Roche (Bride Rovers)

Conor Lehane (Midleton)

Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

Mark Keane (Ballygiblin)

Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers)