Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE
LIVE: Cork v Tipperary, All-Ireland senior hurling final

Who will lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup?
2.31pm, 20 Jul 2025
T-10 minutes to go. Time to call it.

Who will be crowned 2025 All-Ireland senior hurling champions?


Both teams start as named.

Cork's Patrick Horgan Ryan Byrne / INPHO

Tipperary manager Liam Cahill Ryan Byrne / INPHO

Tipperary fans before the game. Dan Clohessy / INPHO

We’ll let you know if there’s any late pre-match changes.

Galway’s Liam Gordon is the referee for this one.

And here’s the Cork squad:

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

10. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 12. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neill’s)
13. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 15. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)

Subs:

  • 16. Brion Saunderson (Midleton)
  • 17. Damie Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)
  • 18. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s)
  • 19. Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum)
  • 20. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)
  • 21. Luke Meade (Newcestown)
  • 22. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers)
  • 23. Séamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)
  • 24. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own)
  • 25. Conor Lehane (Midleton)
  • 26. Shane Kingston (Douglas)
Here’s the Tipperary squad named for today’s game:

Tipperary

1. Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris)

2. Robert Doyle (Clonoulty-Rossmore), 3. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs), 4. Michael Breen (Ballina)

5. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs), 6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, captain), 7. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill)

8. Willie Connors (Kiladangan), 9. Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields)

10. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg), 11. Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens), 12. Sam O’Farrell (Nenagh Éire Óg)

13. Darragh McCarthy (Toomevara), 14. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), 15. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

Subs:

  • 16. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)
  • 17. Joe Caesar (Holycross-Ballycahill)
  • 18. Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s)
  • 19. Paddy McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)
  • 20. Brian McGrath (Loughmore Castleiney)
  • 21. Noel McGrath (Loughmore Castleiney)
  • 22. Peter McGarry (St Mary’s)
  • 23. Oisín O’Donoghue (Cashel King Cormacs)
  • 24. Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers)
  • 25. Darragh Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields)
  • 26. Alan Tynan (Roscrea)
A view of Jones Road outside Croke Park Bryan Keane / INPHO

Afternoon all and welcome along on All-Ireland hurling final day.

It’s a historic occasion, the first ever meeting of Cork and Tipperary at this stage of the championship.

Will Cork end a 20-year wait for Liam MacCarthy Cup glory or Tipperary reclaim a title they most recently won in 2019?

Countdown is on to throw-in at 3.30pm.

