LIVE: Cork v Tipperary, All-Ireland senior hurling final
T-10 minutes to go. Time to call it.
Who will be crowned 2025 All-Ireland senior hurling champions?
Both teams start as named.
Cork’s Patrick Horgan Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO
Tipperary manager Liam Cahill Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO
Tipperary fans before the game. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO
We’ll let you know if there’s any late pre-match changes.
Galway’s Liam Gordon is the referee for this one.
And here’s the Cork squad:
Cork
1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)
2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)
5. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)
8. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)
10. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 12. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neill’s)
13. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 15. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)
Subs:
Here’s the Tipperary squad named for today’s game:
Tipperary
1. Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris)
2. Robert Doyle (Clonoulty-Rossmore), 3. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs), 4. Michael Breen (Ballina)
5. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs), 6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, captain), 7. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill)
8. Willie Connors (Kiladangan), 9. Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields)
10. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg), 11. Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens), 12. Sam O’Farrell (Nenagh Éire Óg)
13. Darragh McCarthy (Toomevara), 14. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), 15. Jason Forde (Silvermines)
Subs:
Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO
Afternoon all and welcome along on All-Ireland hurling final day.
It’s a historic occasion, the first ever meeting of Cork and Tipperary at this stage of the championship.
Will Cork end a 20-year wait for Liam MacCarthy Cup glory or Tipperary reclaim a title they most recently won in 2019?
Countdown is on to throw-in at 3.30pm.
