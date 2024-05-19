Tipperary and Cork bosses face their season defining moment at Semple sellout

AN INCISIVE RUN down the left wing, the launchpad for an attack that yields a crucial late goal, and suddenly the complexion of a hurling season is completely changed.

If they cross paths before throw-in today in Thurles, Liam Cahill and Pat Ryan can relate to the similarity in those dramatic recent finales their teams have experienced.

A fortnight ago it was Jake Morris driving forward for Tipperary in Walsh Park, with a hat-trip to Mark Kehoe’s ball winning skills beforehand, and after Morris saw his shot blocked, substitute Seanie Kenneally bundled the ball to the net.

Last weekend it was Cork’s Shane Kingston, aided by the alert Patrick Collins, scything through the Limerick rearguard,from the left wing, and drawing the foul that paved the way for Patrick Horgan to hammer home his penalty strike.

Those goals were the precursor to a final point for each team, a critical one in Tipperary’s case as Gearoid O’Connor nailed the free that dragged Waterford level, an insurance one in Cork’s case as Brian Hayes flighted over a shot after Horgan arrowed a free in his direction.

But in both cases it was the goal that changed everything. Hurling hopes for 2024 were in danger of going up in smoke, yet Tipperary and Cork both somehow found a way to rescue themselves.

In opposition Davy Fitzgerald and John Kiely bemoaned the inability of their teams to quash the attack before any momentum was built up. But for Cahill and Ryan, there was a mixture of relief and pride in the resilience their players had showed.

By refusing to quit, they were still alive in the Munster hurling race.

It explains why we arrive at the scene today where the full house signs will be up outside Semple Stadium. The blend of expectation, tension and excitement, has made this fixture such a magnetic draw for supporters. Both groups celebrated recent comebacks, but know that it will only count for something if it precedes a victory today.

Cork's Darragh Fitzgibbon and Tipperary's Ronan Maher. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Tipperary could conceivably be satisfied with a draw, as they host Clare in the final round next Sunday, but scoring difference complications mean they must chase success today. For Cork the picture is starker, they must win this game in their last roll of the provincial round-robin dice.

No one needs to remind Cahill and Ryan of the high stakes here. Parallels can be neatly drawn between their managerial career paths to this point. Cahill collected three All-Ireland underage titles as Tipperary boss – minor in 2016, U21 in 2018 and U20 in 2019.

Ryan won two All-Irelands as Cork U20 boss in the summer of 2021, that year’s instalment and the delayed 2020 version.

Cahill stepped into senior management with Waterford for three seasons, reaching an All-Ireland final and lifting a league crown, before form and results collapsed in his last championship in charge.

Ryan had previously been on the verge of becoming Waterford boss in late 2018, but ultimately opted against it and focused on channelling his energies towards the betterment of Cork hurling.

They were revealed as senior managers in their native counties within a fortnight of each other. Ryan took the reins in Cork on Monday 4 July 2022, the day after Kieran Kingston’s departure had been announced. Cahill was installed in Tipperary a fortnight later on Monday 18 July 2022, having exited Waterford the previous Friday.

The appointments were greeted with widespread local approval, given the impressive track record of both men.

Yet life in the senior hotseat has been uncomfortable at times, a reminder of the step up in demands and standards from underage postings. Handed three-year terms when taking on the positions, both know the vital importance in escaping from Munster in their second season in charge.

Cork have two wins from seven in Munster under Ryan’s tutelage, Tipperary have just one win from six in Munster with Cahill at the helm.

Three draws are included that Tipperary record and they did bag a top three spot last year. The All-Ireland series saw them crush Offaly as they amassed 7-38, before bowing out in disappointing fashion against Galway. This year did feature that brilliant show of defiance in drawing with Waterford, but they had crumbled in their opener at the hands of Limerick.

Last Saturday’s epic victory boosts Cork’s hopes, yet their sluggish start in losing out to both Waterford and Clare, coupled with last year’s failure to qualify from Munster, has cranked up the pressure on their camp.

Managing at a higher altitude is a challenge. For Cahill and Ryan, harnessing the good vibes from their most recent displays will be the focus.

Tipperary saw the defensive power of Ronan Maher and Michael Breen, the relentless energy of Alan Tynan, the enduring excellence of Noel McGrath, and a towering attacking display by Mark Kehoe, on show in Walsh Park.

Last weekend Cork witnessed an increase in their collective tenacity and aggression. There was the defensive leadership of Robert Downey, improved puckouts from Patrick Collins, and the midfield magic of Darragh Fitzgibbon.

In attack Shane Barrett and Seamus Harnedy wreaked havoc outside, while Patrick Horgan floated to brilliant effect near the twin threats of Alan Connolly and Brian Hayes.

They will both feel they have the ingredients to deliver the win to ignite qualification aspirations.

Have Tipperary managed the fortnight break effectively to use the Waterford game as a jumping off point for their year?

Can Cork display the consistency to scale the heights they reached against Limerick a week ago?

A Semple sellout awaits the outcome.

And for both Liam Cahill and Pat Ryan this is a season-defining encounter, and one that could have far-reaching implications for their managerial tenures.