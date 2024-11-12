Coventry considering Frank Lampard as new manager

COVENTRY OWNER DOUG King has revealed that Frank Lampard is a contender to replace Mark Robins as the next Sky Blues boss.

King said the former Chelsea, Derby and Everton boss is among a large number of interested parties in the vacant post.

He told Sky Sports: “We’ve received a huge amount of CVs from high-quality people of which Frank is one.

“We’ve done nothing on that process… but clearly we’re in the international break, we’ll be assessing everything.

“We’ll work out who’s going to make the shortlist and we’ll go from there.”

Robins was dismissed last week after seven years in charge of the club, with Rhys Carr handed the interim head coach role until a permanent successor is confirmed.