Monday 21 September 2020
Postponed clashes re-fixed and others up in the air as Covid-19 continues to impact club GAA schedule

Cork and Galway have recently seen matches postponed due to positive cases, with Donegal also affected.

By Emma Duffy Monday 21 Sep 2020, 8:36 PM
A general view of Covid-19 signage at a GAA pitch.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

WITH COVID-19 IMPACTING club GAA fixtures across the country over the weekend, several postponed matches have been rearranged.

Cork, Galway and Donegal were the three main counties whose fixtures were impacted, it appears, with crunch club clashes called off due to positive tests. Now, rearrangements have been made and plans put in place should more matches fall foul.

In the Rebel county, the senior football championship quarter-final meeting of Newcestown and St Finbarr’s has been postponed until Wednesday, 30 September after being provisionally re-fixed for tomorrow.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh will host the battle — which was originally scheduled for yesterday but “postponed upon the advisement of public health guidelines” — with throw-in slated in for 7.30pm.

Another last eight clash involving Nemo Rangers and Ballincollig was postponed late last week, and it will now be played on Sunday, 27 September with a 7.30pm throw-in in Páirc Uí Rinn.

The county have published an updated championship programme following a CCCC meeting this evening, with full details available here.

In Galway, it’s been confirmed that the postponed semi-final showdown between defending champions St Thomas’ and Cappataggle will also take place this coming Sunday. The fixture, originally set for yesterday but delayed due to a positive case, will be played in Kenny Park at 3pm, with the winners facing Turloughmore in the final. 

And Donegal GAA have warned that there could be changes to their weekend club football championship schedule with testing ongoing in two clubs.

Among the three finals and one semi-final down for decision, Kilcar and Naomh Conaill are set to lock horns in the senior final in Ballybofey on Sunday [throw-in 4pm].

“Testing for Covid-19 is on-going in two of the eight clubs involved in the fixtures listed above,” a statement reads. “As matters stand at present, however, all of the games are proceeding.”

On Saturday, Donegal revealed that their senior football panel are isolation due to a positive test result, while Dublin camogie board also confirmed that three players on the county senior panel had contracted the virus.

