Postponed clashes re-fixed and others up in the air as Covid-19 continues to impact club GAA schedule

WITH COVID-19 IMPACTING club GAA fixtures across the country over the weekend, several postponed matches have been rearranged.

Cork, Galway and Donegal were the three main counties whose fixtures were impacted, it appears, with crunch club clashes called off due to positive tests. Now, rearrangements have been made and plans put in place should more matches fall foul.

In the Rebel county, the senior football championship quarter-final meeting of Newcestown and St Finbarr’s has been postponed until Wednesday, 30 September after being provisionally re-fixed for tomorrow.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh will host the battle — which was originally scheduled for yesterday but “postponed upon the advisement of public health guidelines” — with throw-in slated in for 7.30pm.

Following this evening's CCC meeting, the Premier Senior Football Championship quarter-final between @the_Barrs and @NewcestownGAA has been postponed until Wednesday, September 30th. — Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) September 21, 2020

Another last eight clash involving Nemo Rangers and Ballincollig was postponed late last week, and it will now be played on Sunday, 27 September with a 7.30pm throw-in in Páirc Uí Rinn.

The county have published an updated championship programme following a CCCC meeting this evening, with full details available here.

In Galway, it’s been confirmed that the postponed semi-final showdown between defending champions St Thomas’ and Cappataggle will also take place this coming Sunday. The fixture, originally set for yesterday but delayed due to a positive case, will be played in Kenny Park at 3pm, with the winners facing Turloughmore in the final.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The postponed semi-final between St Thomas’ and Cappataggle, originally scheduled for yesterday, will take place this coming Sunday in Kenny Park at 3pm. The winners will then meet Turloughmore in the final. Liam Gordon will be the match referee. #galwayhurling #GAA — David Connors (@peterswellman) September 21, 2020

And Donegal GAA have warned that there could be changes to their weekend club football championship schedule with testing ongoing in two clubs.

Among the three finals and one semi-final down for decision, Kilcar and Naomh Conaill are set to lock horns in the senior final in Ballybofey on Sunday [throw-in 4pm].

“Testing for Covid-19 is on-going in two of the eight clubs involved in the fixtures listed above,” a statement reads. “As matters stand at present, however, all of the games are proceeding.”

On Saturday, Donegal revealed that their senior football panel are isolation due to a positive test result, while Dublin camogie board also confirmed that three players on the county senior panel had contracted the virus.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!