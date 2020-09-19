Donegal senior football panel in isolation after player tests positive for Covid-19

A PLAYER IN the Donegal senior football squad has tested positive for Covid-19.

Donegal GAA confirmed the positive case in a statement this afternoon, with several outlets reporting that the entire panel have gone into self-isolation.

The county’s statement reads: “After a long hiatus, and in line with GAA guidelines, the Donegal Senior squad returned to collective training this week.

“All of the squad were tested for Covid-19 and one of the squad has had a positive result.

“These are difficult and trying times for all in the GAA and the wider community. CLG Dhún na nGall urge all club members, particularly players at all age levels, to adhere to the guidelines which have been set out.”

Reigning Ulster champions Donegal — managed by Declan Bonner — are due to face Tyrone in the league on 16/17 October, before meeting the Red Hand once again in the provincial championship on 1 November.

Both clashes are set for Ballybofey.

This comes after Dublin Camogie released a statement last night, saying that three players on the Sky Blues senior panel had tested positive for the virus with their All-Ireland championship preparations now curtailed.

“Dublin Camogie Board can confirm that 3 players on the Dublin Camogie Senior Panel have tested positive for Covid-19,” the statement read.

“Dublin Camogie Board have been in contact with the Public Health authorities throughout this time to manage this situation and to ensure the health and safety of everyone associated with the team.

“Dublin Camogie will not be making any more statements on this for the privacy of our players.”

