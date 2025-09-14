Cowboys top Giants in overtime while Lions maul Bears

QUARTERBACKS DAK Prescott and Russell Wilson duelled down the stretch, but it was Brandon Aubrey who booted the game-winning field goal on the final play of overtime on Sunday to give the Dallas Cowboys a 40-37 NFL victory over the New York Giants.

Aubrey, who drilled a game-tying 64-yard field goal to end regulation, nailed the 46-yard game-winner on the final play of overtime to settle an entertaining clash in which the teams combined for 41 points and five lead changes in the fourth quarter.

Prescott threw for 361 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, and Wilson threw for 450 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

Donovan Wilson picked off Wilson with two minutes left in overtime to give Dallas their final scoring chance, and Prescott drove them 42 yards in four plays to set up Aubrey’s field goal — which gave Prescott a 14th straight victory over the Giants.

The narrow victory was a sharp contrast to a string of lopsided triumphs, starting with the Detroit Lions’ 52-21 blowout of the Chicago Bears.

The Buffalo Bills thumped the New York Jets to improve to 2-0, and the Baltimore Ravens, beaten by the Bills in a week one marquee clash, rebounded with a 41-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff completed 23 of 28 passes for 334 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. Three of those TD passes went to Amon-Ra St. Brown, who caught nine passes for 115 yards while Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery each ran for a touchdown.

“That was good,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said. “It wasn’t perfect; we left a lot out there.”

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson threw four touchdowns as the Ravens bounced back in a big way after a season-opening loss to the Bills.

The Ravens, up 10-3 at halftime, scored 21 straight points in the fourth quarter and took advantage as their former Super Bowl-winning quarterback, 40-year-old Joe Flacco, struggled in his return to Baltimore with the Browns.

The Bills, who had to rally for a 41-40 win over the Ravens last week, found it smooth sailing against the Jets.

Quarterback Josh Allen shook off a bloody nose from a hit in the first quarter to pilot an efficient ground offensive that included two touchdowns from running back James Cook.

- Seahawks surprise Steelers -

In Pittsburgh, the Seattle Seahawks surprised the Steelers 31-17. Their 17-point fourth quarter included an opportunistic touchdown on a gaffe by Pittsburgh rookie Kaleb Johnson — who let a kickoff bounce over his head and left the field apparently thinking the play was dead.

Seattle’s George Holani fell on the ball in the end zone for a touchdown.

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw his 508th career touchdown in the first half to tie Brett Favre for fourth on the all-time list in the defeat.

Meanwhile, Tennessee’s number one overall draft pick, Cam Ward, threw his first NFL touchdown pass, but the Rams rallied from a 13-10 halftime deficit to beat the Titans 33-19.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes, connecting with Devonte Adams for the veteran quarterback’s first TD as a Ram coming after Byron Young strip-sacked Ward and Nate Landman recovered the loose ball in Tennessee territory.

In Cincinnati, backup quarterback Jake Browning stepped up after the Bengals lost Joe Burrow to a first-half toe injury and piloted the hosts to a 31-27 victory, scoring on a one-yard run with 18 seconds left to secure the win.

The 49ers, playing without injured quarterback Brock Purdy, beat the Saints 26-21 in New Orleans, where backup Mac Jones threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns without an interception.

