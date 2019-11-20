This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 20 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'If the CPA have pulled out, that shows that we’re still at loggerheads'

Ballygunner’s Shane O’Sullivan and Corofin’s Kieran Fitzgerald have their say on the current fixtures calendar.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 20 Nov 2019, 5:27 PM
1 hour ago 1,135 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4899570
CPA executive member Liam Griffin.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
CPA executive member Liam Griffin.
CPA executive member Liam Griffin.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

THE CLUB PLAYERS Association’s decision to withdraw from the GAA’s Fixtures Calendar Review Task Force hints that all is not well with the body whose work is due to be completed later this month.

The CPA held a press conference yesterday in Dublin and outlined their unhappiness at the three plans which are expected to be put forward by the task force.

Ultimately, the refusal to grant a CPA request for a vote to be taken at a meeting last week on their own proposals convinced the club players’ body to announce their withdrawal.

With 25,000 club players represented, the CPA have long called for a blank canvass approach to the GAA calendar. Their unwillingness to sign off on the proposals – which have already been circulated – indicate the changes may not adequately fix the current club situation. 

“I thought they (the CPA) had ideas about it but now obviously if they’ve pulled out, that shows that we’re still at loggerheads,” says Ballygunner defender Shane O’Sullivan. 

O’Sullivan has strong opinions on the plight of the club player, having retired from Waterford duty at the end of 2016.

His club campaigns with Ballygunner have run from one year to another as the club looks to reach the last four of the All-Ireland series for the second successive campaign.

“I do have thoughts on it, I’ll probably have to water them down for the media,” he begins. 

“I think there’s a massive challenge there for the GAA. We’re going to this level, not professional but the standards in sport are going so high now. The attention on players is going so high now on an inter-county level and then there’s a gap.

“You have to give the inter-county player every opportunity possible to excel because that’s what we’ve always done as a sport. 

“The gap then is to the club and the club is the cornerstone of the GAA and that’s what really matters. In short, there should 100% be a dedicated fixture list for club, county, start of the year, done.

“That’s 100%. Because what we’re doing is we’re losing the transitional player from maybe 17 to 20. They might get upset or annoyed and go to America for a summer, which is great for one summer, they learn and experience things.

aib-gaa-provincial-finals-media-day Shane O'Sullivan was speaking ahead of the AIB GAA Munster senior hurling club championship final. Source: Ramsey Cardy/SPORTSFILE

“But over time they might filter away from the GAA because of that single thing. I don’t think it’s right at any level that players can’t actually focus on a period of time when they want to perform to their best. They don’t really have a dedicated fixture time.

“From my perspective, it’s common sense but the challenge is how do you fit that in a calendar? So it’s a big challenge.”

Corofin veteran Kieran Fitzgerald always has his views. He believes the club and county seasons should be split entirely, which is not expected to be one of the proposals to be brought forward to the GAA’s Management Committee and Central Council.

“It’s tough, it is tough for the club that is chucking along, it’s tough for the smaller clubs with numbers and things like that. We’re fortunate, numbers are good, but that’s not every club. 

“Without thinking about it too much, I think there has to be separation between inter-county and club where you stop, have a few weeks break, into your club.

“Whether it’s February to July, I’m probably talking rubbish now, but February to July and then from August to whenever, if that’s possible. I think it’s the way to go.

“During the summer there, you have lads who can go to America for two months and not miss a game, at the height of the summer when you want to be playing football. I know July is in the summertime but even in August or September, the weather is still good, you can play nice football but going out with this is not great.

“I do think there has to be a separation, whether that’s possible or not, I haven’t thought about it too much but that’s what I would be thinking.” 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie