Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Friday 4 February 2022
Advertisement

Craig Gilroy banned for four weeks for high tackle on Scarlets' Tom Rogers

The Ulster wing received only a yellow card for the hit during his side’s victory over their Welsh visitors but will miss the next four matches.

By Gavan Casey Friday 4 Feb 2022, 4:52 PM
58 minutes ago 1,105 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5673841
Gilroy's shoulder made direct contact with Rogers' head.
Gilroy's shoulder made direct contact with Rogers' head.
Gilroy's shoulder made direct contact with Rogers' head.

ULSTER WING CRAIG Gilroy has been banned for four weeks for his high tackle on his Scarlets opposite number Tom Rogers during last’s Friday United Rugby Championship meeting in Belfast.

On the night of Ulster’s 27-15 victory, Gilroy received just a yellow card from referee Jaco Peyper who explained that, from his point of view, while the Ireland international’s shoulder made direct contact with Rogers’ head, Rogers’ drop in height was sufficient mitigation to downgrade from a red.

Gilroy was, however, cited in spite of Peyper’s on-field verdict, with a disciplinary panel determining today that his tackle did indeed warrant a red card.

w660_1019872_r11gilroy

Gilroy’s past record and behaviour during the disciplinary process saw his mid-range entry-point suspension of six weeks reduced to four. However, the player’s refusal to accept that his tackle deserved a red card cost him the additional week’s mitigation to which he would have otherwise been entitled.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

As such, Gilroy will be banned from playing for four weeks instead of three. The suspension does not include URC off-weeks: Gilroy will be entitled to return to play from 13 March, the day after Ulster host Leinster in four games’ time.

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie