Craig Gilroy banned for four weeks for high tackle on Scarlets' Tom Rogers

ULSTER WING CRAIG Gilroy has been banned for four weeks for his high tackle on his Scarlets opposite number Tom Rogers during last’s Friday United Rugby Championship meeting in Belfast.

On the night of Ulster’s 27-15 victory, Gilroy received just a yellow card from referee Jaco Peyper who explained that, from his point of view, while the Ireland international’s shoulder made direct contact with Rogers’ head, Rogers’ drop in height was sufficient mitigation to downgrade from a red.

Gilroy was, however, cited in spite of Peyper’s on-field verdict, with a disciplinary panel determining today that his tackle did indeed warrant a red card.

Gilroy’s past record and behaviour during the disciplinary process saw his mid-range entry-point suspension of six weeks reduced to four. However, the player’s refusal to accept that his tackle deserved a red card cost him the additional week’s mitigation to which he would have otherwise been entitled.

As such, Gilroy will be banned from playing for four weeks instead of three. The suspension does not include URC off-weeks: Gilroy will be entitled to return to play from 13 March, the day after Ulster host Leinster in four games’ time.