Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 20 August, 2020
Clare club hit out at 'stigma' attached to players over positive Covid-19 cases

Cratloe are due to return to GAA championship action in the Banner county this weekend.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 20 Aug 2020, 8:00 PM
Cusack Park is set to be the stage for Cratloe's senior tie on Sunday afternoon.
CLARE GAA CLUB Cratloe have hit out at the ‘stigma’ attached to them after a number of their adult players tested positive for Covid-19 as they prepare to return to action in the Banner county this weekend.

Cratloe suspended activity within their club in the wake of the confirmed cases but are now in line to return to hurling championship action with their senior team set to play next Sunday afternoon against Éire Óg Ennis while their intermediate team are scheduled to take on Corofin on Saturday afternoon.

The East Clare side are one of the leading dual clubs in the county, having contested the last two senior hurling finals and they featured in the 2016 football decider. They created history when completing the double in winning titles in both codes in 2014.

They were forced to suspend activity but received support from the Clare county board and clubs as their games were postponed and are now on the brink of resuming action.

In a detailed statement released this evening by Cratloe GAA, they described the recent time as ‘extremely worrying’ for everyone connected with the club and the parish.

They revealed all of their adult players who tested positive are on their way to full recovery and clarified that there were no restrictions placed on the club while stressing that ‘many sports clubs will be faced with cases of this virus and the importance is not on attributing blame but on breaking the chains of transmission’.

The club’s response to the outbreak is detailed in the statement and the rationale behind their decision to call a halt to activity. They believed they acted ‘swiftly and transparently at all times’ and are ‘proud of the collective action’ of players and members but were unhappy with an aspect of the reaction.

“The club is however disappointed with the stigma that has been attached to our players and club during this period. We urge people to refrain from aiding the circulation of misinformation in relation to Covid-19 and the effected communities.

“This can wrongly impact on people’s judgement and actions and can exacerbate the stress felt for those dealing with Covid-19. There is no shame in testing positive for Covid-19, there is no shame in being a close contact of someone with Covid-19, the only shame is if we do not act to stop the spread to others.”

