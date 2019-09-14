This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
2018 finalists advance to Clare last four as Moorefield maintain Kildare three-in-a-row bid

Quarter-final action today in Clare and Kildare.

By The42 Team Saturday 14 Sep 2019, 5:43 PM
1 hour ago 2,062 Views No Comments
Cratloe advanced to the Clare senior hurling semi-finals today.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

LAST YEAR’S BEATEN finalists Cratloe advanced to the semi-finals of the Clare senior hurling championship with a narrow victory at the quarter-final stage today against Clonlara.

The two clubs, both packed with Clare senior stars, have contested four of the last five county deciders between them but it was Cratloe who prevailed by 0-18 to 2-11 this afternoon at Cusack Park in Ennis.

Conor Bourke’s early goal helped Clonlara go in front 1-7 to 0-8 at the interval with John Conlon adding their second goal after the break. Cratloe trailed 2-8 to 0-9 after the concession of that goal and 2-10 to 0-13 by the 50th minute but they finished strongly with Conor McGrath and Shane Gleeson amongst their scorers before points from Cathal McInerney and Gleeson clinched a one-point success.

In a high scoring encounter at Sixmilebridge, Inagh-Kilnamona won their quarter-final tie by 1-28 to 1-26 after extra-time against Feakle. The teams had been tied at 1-21 apiece at the close of normal time.

In the last quarter-final of the day in Clare, 2017 champions Sixmilebridge saw off Éire Óg Ennis by 3-16 to 1-19 with Alex Morey pointing the way.

Sixmilebridge were in front 3-6 to 1-9 at the break with Brian Corry, Evan McInerney and Morey netting for them while Shane O’Donnell raised Éire Óg’s green flag. 

The semi-final line-up will be completed in Clare tomorrow afternoon when reigning champions Ballyea take on Crusheen in their quarter-final tie at 2pm.

Moorefield players celebrating last year's Kildare county final victory.

In Kildare the reigning senior football  title holders Moorefield, who are chasing three-in-a-row this year, cruised into the last four with 20-point win over Maynooth, 3-16 to 0-5, in today’s quarter-final action in St Conleth’s Park.

They went ahead 0-7 to 0-2 at the break before powering on in the second half with goals from Sean Healy, Cian O’Connor and Ciaran Kelly.

Celbridge, managed by Dublin football great Paul Curran, won their quarter-final tie at the Newbridge venue by 2-13 to 0-6 against Confey. The 2017 beaten finalists had goals from Kevin O’Callaghan and David Hughes as they booked a place in the last four.

Tomorrow’s quarter-final games see Sarsfields face Eadestown while Athy meet Johnstownbridge.

Results

Clare SHC quarter-finals

Cratloe 0-18 Clonlara 0-11
Inagh-Kilnamona 1-28 Feakle 1-26 (after extra-time)
Sixmilebridge 3-16 Éire Óg Ennis 1-19

Kildare SFC quarter-finals

Celbridge 2-13 Confey 0-6
Moorefield 3-16 Maynooth 0-5

With the warm-up games out of the way, Murray, Bernard and Gavan discuss the renewed cause for optimism, impressive individual player form, and a potential quarter-final versus either South Africa or New Zealand.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

