Ireland head coach Ford to head home from tour of South Africa due to injury

IRELAND CRICKET HEAD coach Graham Ford will return to Dublin from South Africa this week after sustaining an injury that will inhibit his coaching participation in the Ireland Wolves’ tour.

Ford was due to fulfil an assistant coaching role for the Irish second team’s series against Namibia, and had travelled to South Africa ahead of the squad.

However, he slipped at home in Dublin on the eve of his flight, and it transpires that his injury — which initially appeared to be no more than bruising and a possible strain — actually consists of fractured vertebrae and three broken ribs. This was confirmed after Ford had an x-ray taken in Durban.

His injury rehabilitation plan will naturally preclude Ford from participating in physical training with the Wolves squad, and so medical staff have recommended that he return home.

Wolves head coach Pete Johnston and assistant coach Ryan Eagleson will take the reins as planned, but national talent pathway manager Albert van der Merwe, who was initially pencilled in to lend his support for part of the tour, will now stay with the squad for its duration.

Ireland Wolves’ six matches will be played across two grounds at SuperSport Park in Gauteng and Irene Villagers Cricket Club in Pretoria.

Ireland Wolves South Africa Tour fixtures