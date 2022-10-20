Ten Hag to exclude Ronaldo from squad to face Chelsea after tunnel exit

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will not be included in Erik ten Hag’s squad to face Chelsea this Saturday.

The Portuguese great was an unused substitute during United’s impressive 2-0 win over Tottenham on Wednesday night. Broadcast footage showed him exiting down the Old Trafford tunnel before full-time, with Ten Hag having already made all five permitted replacements in the Premier League fixture.

Ronaldo headed down the tunnel prior to full-time.

A short statement released by United on Thursday read:

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea. The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture.

When asked about Ronaldo’s early exit during his post-match interview on Wednesday night, Ten Hag responded: “I don’t pay attention to that, I will deal with that tomorrow. I want to keep the focus on the team.”

Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic has since reported that Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute and also left the ground early after walking down the tunnel.

Per that same Athletic report, Ronaldo will not be permitted to train with the first team this week, with the club having already officially confirmed that he will not be part of United’s squad for the weekend’s trip to Stamford Bridge.