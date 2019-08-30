This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 30 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I hope we have dinner in the future': Ronaldo admits to missing long-time rival Messi

The Juventus star heaped praise on the Argentine at the Champions League group stage draw yesterday.

By The42 Team Friday 30 Aug 2019, 7:00 AM
49 minutes ago 1,396 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4788366
The pair have been two of world football's greatest players.
The pair have been two of world football's greatest players.
The pair have been two of world football's greatest players.

CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS said he hopes to have dinner with Lionel Messi sometime in the future after saluting their “good relationship” despite their longstanding rivalry.

Messi and Ronaldo have been seen as the top two players in football for over a decade, with the pair managing to form a monopoly on Ballon d’Or for 10 years, winning five each.

The 2018-19 campaign brought to an end the battle between the pair in La Liga, with Ronaldo departing Real Madrid for Juventus following a third straight Champions League triumph.

In addition, their stranglehold over the Ballon d’Or was ended, as Ronaldo’s former team-mate Luka Modric secured the award.

But seated next to each other at the Uefa Champions League draw, the pair were seen conversing and appeared to enjoy one another’s company.

When asked about it prior to the naming of the Uefa Men’s Player of the Year, Ronaldo was full of praise for his rival, as well as admitting he hopes the pair can get dinner some time in the future.

“We shared the stage for 15 years, me and him,” Ronaldo said at the Champions League draw. “I don’t know that it’s ever happened in football, the same two guys, the same stage, all the time. It’s not easy.

the-best-fifa-football-awards-2017-palladium-theatre Ronaldo and Messi shake hands. Source: Adam Davy

“We have a good relationship. We’ve not had dinner together yet, but I hope [we will] in the future.

“Of course I miss playing in Spain – we’ve had that battle the last 15 years, which is good. It pushed me and I pushed him as well.

“It’s good to be part of the history of football. I’m there and of course he’s there as well.”

Ronaldo was asked about rumours of a possible retirement at the end of the season, as well as if he might time his exit from the game to coincide with Messi’s.

The Juventus star did note he has two years on his Barcelona counterpart, but promised to remain among football elite for the foreseeable future.

“He’s two years younger than me, but I think I look good for my age,” Ronaldo said. “I hope to be here next year and then in two years and three years. So the people that don’t like me, they’re going to see me here.”

While neither Messi nor Ronaldo could beat out Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk for the Player of the Year, the Argentine top his Portuguese rival for award for top forward.

And Messi matched Ronaldo’s praise, saluting his long-running battle with the Juve star.

“With Cristiano, it was a beautiful rivalry,” he said.

“It’s nice to score goals. The goal is always to try to do things to win, before scoring. But if you can win and score, then [it's] better.”

Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey and Bernard Jackman try to identify how Ireland can get back on track after Twickenham.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie