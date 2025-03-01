Paddy Donovan suffers disqualification defeat in controversial bout with Lewis Crocker

PADDY DONOVAN DOMINATED hometown hero Lewis Crocker in Belfast but suffered a disqualification defeat in a compelling, highly controversial world-title eliminator at the SSE Arena.

Limerick’s Donovan, who had two points deducted for head clashes with his opponent, dropped Crocker twice at the end of the eighth round but the finishing shot — a vicious right hand against the ropes — was delivered shortly after the bell had already sounded.

Donovan initially celebrated what he believed to be a knockout victory but was soon reduced to tears as he was informed by referee Marcus McDonnell that he had been DQed.

The previously unbeaten Crocker (21-0, 11KOs), who received oxygen on his stool at the end of a blood-curdling bout, was officially declared the winner. He is now technically the mandatory challenger for the IBF welterweight world title, which may well sit vacant in a few months’ time.

Donovan, who controlled the bout and delivered the more hurtful blows throughout, officially endured a first career defeat, his record dropping to 14-1 (11KOs).

After what was almost a career-defining performance, the 26-year-old Limerick man sobbed into the shoulder of his trainer, Andy Lee, before accusing referee McDonnell of taking away his dream. Donovan led 69-63 x2 and 67-65 on the three judges’ scorecards at the time of his disqualification.

Crocker, his left eye effectively shut, saluted the baying home crowd but scarcely celebrated his success, acknowledging that it was not the way anyone would wish to win a fight.

A rematch between the pair feels inevitable. Perhaps the fact that Crocker was in rush to commit to one tells its own story.

While the Belfast man certainly had his moments and demonstrated tremendous courage as blood poured from near each of his eyes (both cuts were adjudged to have been caused by Donovan punches), he was broadly outclassed by Donovan who simply pressed too hard on the accelerator at the end of the eighth.

