More tickets for NFL Croke Park clash between Steelers and Vikings are released

NFL FANS WHO missed out on tickets for next month’s clash between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings have another chance to get to Croke Park for the landmark game.

A ballot for tickets to Hill 16 opens today, and will remain so until 31 August. The tickets for the famous terrace are advertised as seats.

Another chance to secure tickets for the first ever NFL Dublin Game 🇮🇪



With just over a month to go, we're excited to announce that we will be releasing seats in @CrokePark's Dineen Hill 16. Click the link below to learn more and enter the ballot 👇 — NFL UK & Ireland (@NFLUKIRE) August 26, 2025

It had so far been unclear whether the Hill would be used to accommodate fans.

Tickets for the other three sides of the ground went on general sale at 12pm on 17 June, with prices ranging from €295 for Category 1 (central lower Hogan and Cusack Stand) to €85 for Category 7 (upper Davin Stand).

However users joining the Ticketmaster sale found themselves in a massive queue, with over 600,000 accounts logged in to try secure tickets, which went quickly.

The game takes place on Sunday 28 September, and will be the first ever competitive NFL fixture to take place in Ireland.

Mark Hogan of NFL Ireland told his followers on X that only fans who did not get tickets in the original sale are eligible this time around. Tickets are limited to four per buyer. The ballot will be done at random, so it does not matter if you register today or closer to the 31 August deadline.