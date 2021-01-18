Cronin fit, Leinster hopeful on Lowe and Ringrose, but Furlong out of Munster game

LEINSTER HOOKER SEAN Cronin has returned from injury and is available for Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Munster at Thomond Park, while Garry Ringrose and James Lowe could come back into the mix too.

However, Leinster have confirmed that Tadhg Furlong will not be making his long-awaited return to action this weekend after ruling him out of the meeting with Munster.

Cronin has overcome a knee injury to return to full training, while Ciarán Frawley is also back from a hamstring injury and available to face Munster.

Ireland international Ringrose [jaw] is due to return to training this week, but Leinster underlined that the centre “will require further assessment” in the coming days.

Similarly, wing Lowe [groin] “will require further assessment this week as he continues to return.”

Tighthead prop Furlong will definitely be missing as his lengthy spell on the sidelines continues due to a calf issue. The Wexford man last played back in February 2020 in Ireland’s Six Nations clash against England.

Furlong seems highly unlikely to be named in Ireland’s 2021 Six Nations squad when Andy Farrell announces it early next week.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Rory O’Loughlin [shoulder], Scott Penny [neck], Conor O’Brien [knee], Tommy O’Brien [ankle], Max Deegan [knee], Vakh Abdaladze [back], and Adam Byrne [hamstring] are also still out injured.