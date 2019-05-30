'I'm just praying' - Child taken to hospital after being hit by foul ball during MLB game

A YOUNG GIRL was taken to hospital in Texas after being struck by a foul ball during the Chicago Cubs’ 2-1 victory over the Houston Astros on Wednesday night.

Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr was reduced to tears after his effort struck a child in the crowd and was consoled by his team-mates after the incident.

“We are not able to disclose any further details at this time,” the Astros said in a statement after the game, confirming that the girl was receiving medical attention.

“We send our thoughts and prayers to the entire family.”

Speaking to reporters after the game, Almora said: “It was kind of a blur, the rest of that at-bat, then after that half inning I went over to the stands.

I just couldn’t hold it anymore. I’m just praying, I’m just speechless, at a loss for words.

“Being a father for two boys – God willing I will be able to have a relationship with this little girl for the rest of my life.”

He added: ”I want to put a net around the whole stadium.”

