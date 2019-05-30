This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I'm just praying' - Child taken to hospital after being hit by foul ball during MLB game

Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr was reduced to tears after the incident.

By Cian Roche Thursday 30 May 2019, 4:32 PM
1 hour ago 1,582 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4661860
Chicago Cubs' Albert Almora Jr.
Image: UPI/PA Images
Chicago Cubs' Albert Almora Jr.
Chicago Cubs' Albert Almora Jr.
Image: UPI/PA Images

A YOUNG GIRL was taken to hospital in Texas after being struck by a foul ball during the Chicago Cubs’ 2-1 victory over the Houston Astros on Wednesday night.

Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr was reduced to tears after his effort struck a child in the crowd and was consoled by his team-mates after the incident.

“We are not able to disclose any further details at this time,” the Astros said in a statement after the game, confirming that the girl was receiving medical attention.

“We send our thoughts and prayers to the entire family.”

Speaking to reporters after the game, Almora said: “It was kind of a blur, the rest of that at-bat, then after that half inning I went over to the stands.

I just couldn’t hold it anymore. I’m just praying, I’m just speechless, at a loss for words.

“Being a father for two boys – God willing I will be able to have a relationship with this little girl for the rest of my life.”

Source: ABC News/YouTube

He added: ”I want to put a net around the whole stadium.”

Gavan Casey is joined by Murray Kinsella and Sean Farrell for a review of the 2018/19 season, and cast an eye forward to next year and the Rugby World Cup in Japan.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

COMMENTS (1)

