'I'm just praying' - Child taken to hospital after being hit by foul ball during MLB game

A YOUNG GIRL was taken to hospital in Texas after being struck by a foul ball during the Chicago Cubs’ 2-1 victory over the Houston Astros on Wednesday night.
Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr was reduced to tears after his effort struck a child in the crowd and was consoled by his team-mates after the incident.
“We are not able to disclose any further details at this time,” the Astros said in a statement after the game, confirming that the girl was receiving medical attention.
“We send our thoughts and prayers to the entire family.”
Speaking to reporters after the game, Almora said: “It was kind of a blur, the rest of that at-bat, then after that half inning I went over to the stands.
I just couldn’t hold it anymore. I’m just praying, I’m just speechless, at a loss for words.
“Being a father for two boys – God willing I will be able to have a relationship with this little girl for the rest of my life.”Source: ABC News/YouTube
He added: ”I want to put a net around the whole stadium.”
