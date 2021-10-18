Membership : Access or Sign Up
Campher takes four wickets in four balls as Ireland roll the Dutch for 106 at T20 World Cup

The seamer became only the third bowler to achieve the feat in T20 internationals.

By Press Association Monday 18 Oct 2021, 1:05 PM
8 minutes ago 84 Views 1 Comment
Curtis Campher celebrates the wicket of Scott Edwards with team-mates.
Image: Pankaj Nangia/INPHO
Curtis Campher celebrates the wicket of Scott Edwards with team-mates.
Curtis Campher celebrates the wicket of Scott Edwards with team-mates.
Image: Pankaj Nangia/INPHO

IRELAND’S CURTIS CAMPHER became only the third player in history to take four wickets in four balls in a Twenty20 international against Holland in the T20 World Cup early stages.

Campher’s achievement in Abu Dhabi puts him on a list of three, with Rashid Khan and Lasith Malinga the only other two bowlers to have achieved the feat.

The wickets all fell in a single over as the Netherlands fell from 51 for two to 51 for six, and included county cricketers Ryan Ten Doeschate and Roelof Van Der Merwe.

The first wicket had to be reviewed by captain Andy Balbirnie for a possible caught behind after initially being signalled wide, with UltraEdge confirming the ball had caught Colin Ackermann’s bat on the way through to wicketkeeper Neil Rock.

Ryan Ten Doeschate’s poor run of form extended into the tournament as he became the second wicket, trapped lbw first ball.

The hat-trick ball, the wicket of Scott Edwards, also had to be reviewed after given not out by on-field umpire Rod Tucker, the eventual lbw verdict giving Campher the highly-coveted three from three.

Van Der Merwe then followed the next ball, dragging the ball on to his stumps to complete four in four for the 22-year-old Johannesburg-born seamer.

He finished with four for 26 as Holland were bowled out for 106, opener Max O’Dowd providing the only resistance of note with 51.

Press Association

