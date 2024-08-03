Ireland's Ben Healy finishes 10th in Paris road race

Updated at 18.16

BEN HEALY HAS finished 10th in the Paris 2024 road race after an impressive effort which saw him attack the field early.

Healy finished with a time of 6:20.54.

The 23-year-old had led the way with 50km to go and was third with 25km remaining.

He had to settle for 10th ultimately after losing momentum in the last few kilometres.

Meanwhile, Irish teammate Ryan Mullen, competing in his first Olympics, was 60th with a time of 6:36.31.

Mullen previously finished 12th in the Individual Time Trial last weekend.

Belgian Remco Evenepoel survived a late puncture to win Olympic cycling road race gold, a week after taking gold in the time trial, to become the first man to complete the double.

The 24-year-old Evenepoel raced solo over the final 15km of the 273km race around Paris to finish well clear of French pair Valentin Madouas and Christophe Laporte, who took silver and bronze.

One of the pre-race favourites, Evenepoel left his rivals for dead after attacking on a climb to Montmartre before disaster nearly struck.

He shuddered to a gut-wrenching halt less than 4km from the finish line due to a puncture, waving his arms and clapping his hands frantically as he waited for a replacement bike.

The team car arrived quickly and a panicked Evenepoel, unaware of the advantage he had on his pursuers, dashed over the remainder of the course to seal victory in front of the Eiffel Tower.

The Belgian star won the best young rider’s award at his first Tour de France two weeks ago and said he partied so hard he stayed in bed for two days.

He then dominated a rainy, crash-marred Olympic time trial last Saturday.

His latest win secures him a place in cycling history, four years after he plunged into a ravine in a bike race in Italy with fears he may never achieve his potential

Leontien Zijlaard completed a women’s double at the 2000 Sydney Games

