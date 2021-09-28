Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 28 September 2021
Emotional Prescott stars for NFL's Dallas in first home game since injury

The quarterback lit up his home ground as he bounced back from a serious ankle injury.

By AFP Tuesday 28 Sep 2021
Prescott acknowleding fans as he jogged off the field afterwards.
Image: Ron Jenkins
Image: Ron Jenkins

AN EMOTIONAL DAK Prescott threw three touchdowns in his first home game in almost a year as the Dallas Cowboys cruised past Philadelphia 41-21 in an NFL clash for first place in the NFC East.

Prescott completed 21 of 26 passes for 238 yards on Monday night in his first game back at the Cowboys’ stadium since severely breaking his right ankle in a contest against the New York Giants last October.

With tears running down his face, Prescott stood for the pre-game anthem and said that he had been thinking about all the hard work it took to get back to being a starting quarterback again.

“A couple of times (got emotional). During the warmup, pre-game, and then the anthem. Then it was go time,” Prescott said. “I am just thankful of everything I have been through to be back here doing what I am doing.”

Ezekiel Elliott rushed for two scores to help the Cowboys improve to 2-1 on the season and move past the Eagles atop the division.

“This offense is playing together,” Prescott said. “We got a great brotherhood. Everyone is holding each other accountable, it is fun to be part of.”

Trevon Diggs returned an interception for a touchdown, Dalton Schultz had six catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns, and Cedrick Wilson caught one touchdown pass in the win.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts was 25-of-39 passing for 326 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Eagles, who dropped to 1-2.

The Cowboys moved ahead to stay late in the first quarter when Prescott connected with Schultz on a 19-yard touchdown pass.

Elliott scored from the three to give Dallas a 20-7 lead with 7:10 left in the first half and there was no looking back.

© – AFP, 2021

AFP

