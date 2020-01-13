This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Government announce funding for redevelopment of Dalymount Park

The project is unaffected by the suspension of state funds to the FAI.

By Gavin Cooney Monday 13 Jan 2020, 6:38 PM
A general view of Dalymount Park.
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO
A general view of Dalymount Park.
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

THE DEPARTMENT FOR Sport have today allocated €918,750 to the redevelopment of Dalymount Park. 

The money has been allocated under the Large Scale Infrastructure Fund, and although state funding toward the Football Association of Ireland remains frozen, the redevelopment of Dalymount Park is a project submitted by Dublin City Council and is thus unaffected. 

Bohemians say the grant allows the project to move to its second phase, and the appointing of architects, engineers and a design team to work alongside project managers.

It is planned that Dalymount will be converted into a 6,000-seater stadium to house both Bohemians and Shelbourne, and is set to include a library, flexible community space and meeting rooms, as well as concourse space at ground level which can be utilised for community activities and events on non-matchdays.

The total cost of the project is estimated at €34.3 million, and it is hoped to be completed by 2023. Bohs’ will play their home games at Tolka Park once renovations begin. 

Source: DublinCityCouncil/YouTube

The government today announced a total allocation of €5 million to seven major infrastructure projects, which includes the allocation of €837,680 to the Cavan GAA County Board and Cavan County Council to the construction of a new indoor facility along with an outdoor, multisport 3G pitch, GAA pitches and an athletics track. 

Today’s announcement follows another last Friday, which promised a total of €77 million to another 25 large-scale projects.

The fund allocated €2 million to the development of a centre of excellence at Glanmire, although this will not be disbursed until the government are satisfied by governance reforms at the FAI. 

Elsewhere today, the FAI have confirmed this season’s President’s Cup final will take place between Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park on Sunday, 9 February, kicking off at 3pm. 

 

