Galway hit with another injury blow as captain Comer set to miss league

THE GALWAY FOOTBALLERS have been dealt another major injury blow as captain Damien Comer looks set to miss the rest of the Allianz league.

The42 understands that the Annaghdown sharpshooter, who missed the opening rounds of the Division 1 campaign, is set to undergo surgery for an ankle injury.

Comer was instrumental in Galway’s attack during the 2018 season as they reached the Division 1 final as well as the All-Ireland semi-final, where they bowed out to Dublin.

He now joins Declan Kyne and Cillian McDaid, who are also set to miss the remainder of the league. Kyne, who is a prominent player in Galway’s full-back line, is also suffering from an ankle problem.

Along with those absentees, the Tribesmen are also without the services of the Corofin contingent who are still on club duty.

The reigning All-Ireland champions booked their spot in another decider at the weekend after edging out Donegal’s Gaoth Dobhair.

Despite those losses in personnel, Kevin Walsh’s side are in third place on the Division 1 table after defeating Monaghan earlier this month.

They sit two points adrift of Kerry who they will host in a crunch Round 4 tie this Sunday.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: