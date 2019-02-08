More injury woes for Galway as duo to miss league through injury

THE GALWAY FOOTBALLERS have been dealt a double injury blow as key defender Declan Kyne and forward Cillian McDaid are both set to miss the rest of the Allianz league.

Kyne, who is a prominent member of Kevin Walsh’s full-back line, missed Galway’s opening Division 1 clash with Cavan due to an ankle injury.

McDaid lined out for Galway during the FBD League earlier this year after returning home from a stint with AFL side Carlton.

He made the switch to Aussie Rules after playing a key role for the Galway U21 side that reached the 2017 All-Ireland final along with making his senior championship debut for the Tribesmen.

McDaid did not make his senior AFL debut in 2018 and instead lined out for the Northern Blues before returning to Ireland along with Louth’s Ciaran Byrne, who also brought his AFL career to a close.

Kyne and McDaid join Galway’s growing list of absentees through a combination of injuries and club commitments.

The Corofin contingent which includes Ian Burke and Michael Farragher are preparing for an All-Ireland senior club semi-final against Gaoth Dobhair next weekend.

Galway, who reached the Division 1 final last year, travel to Clones on Sunday to face Monaghan in their next league outing of 2019.

