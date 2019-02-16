This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 16 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Corofin advance to another All-Ireland decider with four-point win over Gaoth Dobhair

The champions were pushed hard by the Donegal outfit but booked their return to Croker with goals from Gary Sice and Martin Farragher.

By Daragh Small Saturday 16 Feb 2019, 3:25 PM
1 hour ago 3,564 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4497291
Gary Sice finds the net for the All-Ireland champions.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Gary Sice finds the net for the All-Ireland champions.
Gary Sice finds the net for the All-Ireland champions.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Corofin 2-13

Gaoth Dobhair 1-12

Daragh Small reports from Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada

GARY SICE SCORED 1-7 as reigning All-Ireland club champions Corofin advanced to another decider with victory over Gaoth Dobhair at Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Corofin took a 2-7 to 1-5 lead into half-time after strikes from Sice and Martin Farragher, while Kevin Cassidy’s goal kept Gaoth Dobhair competitive.

Micheal Lundy got a black card at the start of the second half but Corofin were too good and Sice was the difference in the end.

Kevin O’Brien’s side won two of the last four Andy Merrigan Cups and they had all of the experience coming into this match.

Maurice Deegan throws the ball in the air Referee Maurice Deegan throws in the ball. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

But Gaoth Dobhair brought a massive support among the 5,109 in attendance, and they started well with Dáire Ó Baoill’s brilliant effort in the third minute.

Two minutes later Sice tapped over a free to settle Corofin and when the former Galway inter-county star slotted his second free his side took a double-scores, 0-4 to 0-2, lead in the 14th minute.

Eamonn Collum had an uncharacteristic miss from a relatively easy free and the holders made their opponents pay.

Kieran Molloy was a permanent fixture deep in opposition territory and he created the goal for Sice in the 16th minute. Ronan Steede’s long ball found Sice and Molloy’s shot was saved well by Christopher Sweeney, only for Sice to follow up.

Corofin were 1-4 to 0-2 ahead and looked set to cut loose but Gaoth Dobhair stayed in the fight and crucially got the next score.

Naoise Ó Baoill put Christopher McFadden through on goal, his shot was stopped by Bernard Power, but just like the Corofin goal, the attackers were in the right place and Kevin Cassidy drove his shot to the net.

Caoimhin O’Casaide celebrates scoring a goal Kevin Cassidy celebrates scoring a goal for Gaoth Dobhair. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Corofin’s experience told again, with Jason Leonard (free) and Ian Burke on target, but Odhrán MacNiallais, Niall Friel and Cian Mulligan scored to move Gaoth Dobhair back within one point.

Nevertheless, Corofin were calm and they showed their class again. Sice’s pass was fielded by Ian Burke who fed Martin Farragher and he chipped his finish over the advancing Christopher Sweeney.

Sice added another free and Corofin took a big 2-7 to 1-5 lead into the interval.

MacNiallais and Collum scored points either side of another simple free for Sice, and then Lundy got black after he dragged down Odhrán McFadden-Ferry.

Corofin didn’t falter following the loss of their joint-captain, Sice scored next, but Gaoth Dobhair were back within a goal after points from Cassidy and Collum.

Martin Farrahgher with Micheal O’Cearbhaill Martin Farragher collides with Micheal O'Cearbhaill. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Cassidy was a big presence on the edge of the rectangle and he brought his tally to 1-2 in the 53rd minute.

But Corofin substitute Gavin Burke pushed his side further in front, and further points from Leonard and Sice put the result beyond doubt.

Scorers for Corofin: Gary Sice 1-7 (0-7f), Martin Farragher 1-0, Jason Leonard 0-2 (0-1f), Liam Silke 0-1, Daithí Burke 0-1, Ian Burke 0-1, Gavin Burke 0-1

Scorers for Gaoth Dobhair: Kevin Cassidy 1-2, Eamonn Collum 0-2 (0-1f), Odhrán Mac Niallais 0-2 (0-1f), James Carroll 0-2, Cian Mulligan 0-2, Dáire Ó Baoill 0-1, Niall Friel 0-1.

Corofin

1 Bernard Power

2 Cathal Silke
3 Kieran Fitzgerald
4 Liam Silke

7 Dylan Wall
6 Dylan McHugh
5 Kieran Molloy

8 Daithí Burke
9 Ronan Steede

12 Jason Leonard
15 Micheal Lundy
11 Mike Farragher

10 Gary Sice
13 Martin Farragher
14 Ian Burke

Subs:
19 Gavin Burke for Wall (36)
23 Colin Brady for Lundy (37, black card)
17 Conor Cunningham for McHugh (55)
18 Ciaran McGrath for Martin Farragher (58)
24 Dylan Canney for Sice (61)

Corofin stand for the national anthem Corofin line out for today's encounter in Carrick-on-Shannon. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Gaoth Dobhair

1 Christopher Sweeney

2 Gary McFadden
3 Neil McGee
4 Christopher McFadden

5 Niall Friel
7 Odhrán McFadden-Ferry
8 Dáire Ó Baoill

24 Eamon McGee
9 Odhrán Mac Niallais

12 Dan McBride
15 Michael Carroll
11 Naoise Ó Baoill

10 Cian Mulligan
14 Kevin Cassidy
13 Eamonn Collum

Subs:
17 James Carroll for N Ó Baoill (56)
18 James Boyle for C McFadden (58)

Gaoth Dobhair stand for a minutes silence Gaoth Dobhair stand for a minute's silence pre-game. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Referee: Maurice Deegan (Laois)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

‘If you’d to see the smiles and it wasn’t just me, it was Mam and Dad’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Small

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'Being over here as a family is special' - Farrell excited to succeed Schmidt
    'Being over here as a family is special' - Farrell excited to succeed Schmidt
    Sexton 'ready to go' for Ireland, with Henshaw expected back in training next week
    Conor Murray needs to offload Ireland's kicking responsibility to focus on returning to form
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'I had no choice' - Ramos shocked by yellow card fuss
    'I had no choice' - Ramos shocked by yellow card fuss
    Bayern pile pressure on Dortmund in Bundesliga title race as Coman nets brace in dramatic win
    Ronaldo and Dybala on target as Juventus go 14 points clear against Frosinone
    IRELAND
    Bang on the knee makes Farrell a concern for Ireland after Munster win
    Bang on the knee makes Farrell a concern for Ireland after Munster win
    Opinion: 'People with HIV in Ireland are dehumanised - we're seen as a virus'
    Farrell remains 'full steam ahead' with focus on Six Nations, but excited about taking over as head coach
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Former team-mates Pogba and Lingard thriving at United but Morrison has no regrets
    Former team-mates Pogba and Lingard thriving at United but Morrison has no regrets
    United without Martial and Lingard for big clashes as duo out for up to three weeks
    Don't blame Sarri and Solskjaer if things don't work out for them - the problems are elsewhere

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie