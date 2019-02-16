Corofin advance to another All-Ireland decider with four-point win over Gaoth Dobhair

Corofin 2-13
Gaoth Dobhair 1-12
Daragh Small reports from Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada
GARY SICE SCORED 1-7 as reigning All-Ireland club champions Corofin advanced to another decider with victory over Gaoth Dobhair at Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada in Carrick-on-Shannon.
Corofin took a 2-7 to 1-5 lead into half-time after strikes from Sice and Martin Farragher, while Kevin Cassidy’s goal kept Gaoth Dobhair competitive.
Micheal Lundy got a black card at the start of the second half but Corofin were too good and Sice was the difference in the end.
Kevin O’Brien’s side won two of the last four Andy Merrigan Cups and they had all of the experience coming into this match.
But Gaoth Dobhair brought a massive support among the 5,109 in attendance, and they started well with Dáire Ó Baoill’s brilliant effort in the third minute.
Two minutes later Sice tapped over a free to settle Corofin and when the former Galway inter-county star slotted his second free his side took a double-scores, 0-4 to 0-2, lead in the 14th minute.
Eamonn Collum had an uncharacteristic miss from a relatively easy free and the holders made their opponents pay.
Kieran Molloy was a permanent fixture deep in opposition territory and he created the goal for Sice in the 16th minute. Ronan Steede’s long ball found Sice and Molloy’s shot was saved well by Christopher Sweeney, only for Sice to follow up.
Corofin were 1-4 to 0-2 ahead and looked set to cut loose but Gaoth Dobhair stayed in the fight and crucially got the next score.
Naoise Ó Baoill put Christopher McFadden through on goal, his shot was stopped by Bernard Power, but just like the Corofin goal, the attackers were in the right place and Kevin Cassidy drove his shot to the net.
Corofin’s experience told again, with Jason Leonard (free) and Ian Burke on target, but Odhrán MacNiallais, Niall Friel and Cian Mulligan scored to move Gaoth Dobhair back within one point.
Nevertheless, Corofin were calm and they showed their class again. Sice’s pass was fielded by Ian Burke who fed Martin Farragher and he chipped his finish over the advancing Christopher Sweeney.
Sice added another free and Corofin took a big 2-7 to 1-5 lead into the interval.
MacNiallais and Collum scored points either side of another simple free for Sice, and then Lundy got black after he dragged down Odhrán McFadden-Ferry.
Corofin didn’t falter following the loss of their joint-captain, Sice scored next, but Gaoth Dobhair were back within a goal after points from Cassidy and Collum.
Cassidy was a big presence on the edge of the rectangle and he brought his tally to 1-2 in the 53rd minute.
But Corofin substitute Gavin Burke pushed his side further in front, and further points from Leonard and Sice put the result beyond doubt.
Scorers for Corofin: Gary Sice 1-7 (0-7f), Martin Farragher 1-0, Jason Leonard 0-2 (0-1f), Liam Silke 0-1, Daithí Burke 0-1, Ian Burke 0-1, Gavin Burke 0-1
Scorers for Gaoth Dobhair: Kevin Cassidy 1-2, Eamonn Collum 0-2 (0-1f), Odhrán Mac Niallais 0-2 (0-1f), James Carroll 0-2, Cian Mulligan 0-2, Dáire Ó Baoill 0-1, Niall Friel 0-1.
Corofin
1 Bernard Power
2 Cathal Silke
3 Kieran Fitzgerald
4 Liam Silke
7 Dylan Wall
6 Dylan McHugh
5 Kieran Molloy
8 Daithí Burke
9 Ronan Steede
12 Jason Leonard
15 Micheal Lundy
11 Mike Farragher
10 Gary Sice
13 Martin Farragher
14 Ian Burke
Subs:
19 Gavin Burke for Wall (36)
23 Colin Brady for Lundy (37, black card)
17 Conor Cunningham for McHugh (55)
18 Ciaran McGrath for Martin Farragher (58)
24 Dylan Canney for Sice (61)
Gaoth Dobhair
1 Christopher Sweeney
2 Gary McFadden
3 Neil McGee
4 Christopher McFadden
5 Niall Friel
7 Odhrán McFadden-Ferry
8 Dáire Ó Baoill
24 Eamon McGee
9 Odhrán Mac Niallais
12 Dan McBride
15 Michael Carroll
11 Naoise Ó Baoill
10 Cian Mulligan
14 Kevin Cassidy
13 Eamonn Collum
Subs:
17 James Carroll for N Ó Baoill (56)
18 James Boyle for C McFadden (58)
Referee: Maurice Deegan (Laois)
