Corofin advance to another All-Ireland decider with four-point win over Gaoth Dobhair

Gary Sice finds the net for the All-Ireland champions.

Corofin 2-13

Gaoth Dobhair 1-12

Daragh Small reports from Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada

GARY SICE SCORED 1-7 as reigning All-Ireland club champions Corofin advanced to another decider with victory over Gaoth Dobhair at Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Corofin took a 2-7 to 1-5 lead into half-time after strikes from Sice and Martin Farragher, while Kevin Cassidy’s goal kept Gaoth Dobhair competitive.

Micheal Lundy got a black card at the start of the second half but Corofin were too good and Sice was the difference in the end.

Kevin O’Brien’s side won two of the last four Andy Merrigan Cups and they had all of the experience coming into this match.

Referee Maurice Deegan throws in the ball. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

But Gaoth Dobhair brought a massive support among the 5,109 in attendance, and they started well with Dáire Ó Baoill’s brilliant effort in the third minute.

Two minutes later Sice tapped over a free to settle Corofin and when the former Galway inter-county star slotted his second free his side took a double-scores, 0-4 to 0-2, lead in the 14th minute.

Eamonn Collum had an uncharacteristic miss from a relatively easy free and the holders made their opponents pay.

Kieran Molloy was a permanent fixture deep in opposition territory and he created the goal for Sice in the 16th minute. Ronan Steede’s long ball found Sice and Molloy’s shot was saved well by Christopher Sweeney, only for Sice to follow up.

Corofin were 1-4 to 0-2 ahead and looked set to cut loose but Gaoth Dobhair stayed in the fight and crucially got the next score.

Naoise Ó Baoill put Christopher McFadden through on goal, his shot was stopped by Bernard Power, but just like the Corofin goal, the attackers were in the right place and Kevin Cassidy drove his shot to the net.

Kevin Cassidy celebrates scoring a goal for Gaoth Dobhair. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Corofin’s experience told again, with Jason Leonard (free) and Ian Burke on target, but Odhrán MacNiallais, Niall Friel and Cian Mulligan scored to move Gaoth Dobhair back within one point.

Nevertheless, Corofin were calm and they showed their class again. Sice’s pass was fielded by Ian Burke who fed Martin Farragher and he chipped his finish over the advancing Christopher Sweeney.

Sice added another free and Corofin took a big 2-7 to 1-5 lead into the interval.

MacNiallais and Collum scored points either side of another simple free for Sice, and then Lundy got black after he dragged down Odhrán McFadden-Ferry.

Corofin didn’t falter following the loss of their joint-captain, Sice scored next, but Gaoth Dobhair were back within a goal after points from Cassidy and Collum.

Martin Farragher collides with Micheal O'Cearbhaill. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Cassidy was a big presence on the edge of the rectangle and he brought his tally to 1-2 in the 53rd minute.

But Corofin substitute Gavin Burke pushed his side further in front, and further points from Leonard and Sice put the result beyond doubt.

Scorers for Corofin: Gary Sice 1-7 (0-7f), Martin Farragher 1-0, Jason Leonard 0-2 (0-1f), Liam Silke 0-1, Daithí Burke 0-1, Ian Burke 0-1, Gavin Burke 0-1

Scorers for Gaoth Dobhair: Kevin Cassidy 1-2, Eamonn Collum 0-2 (0-1f), Odhrán Mac Niallais 0-2 (0-1f), James Carroll 0-2, Cian Mulligan 0-2, Dáire Ó Baoill 0-1, Niall Friel 0-1.

Corofin

1 Bernard Power

2 Cathal Silke

3 Kieran Fitzgerald

4 Liam Silke

7 Dylan Wall

6 Dylan McHugh

5 Kieran Molloy

8 Daithí Burke

9 Ronan Steede

12 Jason Leonard

15 Micheal Lundy

11 Mike Farragher

10 Gary Sice

13 Martin Farragher

14 Ian Burke

Subs:

19 Gavin Burke for Wall (36)

23 Colin Brady for Lundy (37, black card)

17 Conor Cunningham for McHugh (55)

18 Ciaran McGrath for Martin Farragher (58)

24 Dylan Canney for Sice (61)

Corofin line out for today's encounter in Carrick-on-Shannon. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Gaoth Dobhair

1 Christopher Sweeney

2 Gary McFadden

3 Neil McGee

4 Christopher McFadden

5 Niall Friel

7 Odhrán McFadden-Ferry

8 Dáire Ó Baoill

24 Eamon McGee

9 Odhrán Mac Niallais

12 Dan McBride

15 Michael Carroll

11 Naoise Ó Baoill

10 Cian Mulligan

14 Kevin Cassidy

13 Eamonn Collum

Subs:

17 James Carroll for N Ó Baoill (56)

18 James Boyle for C McFadden (58)



Gaoth Dobhair stand for a minute's silence pre-game. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Referee: Maurice Deegan (Laois)

