Thursday 5 May 2022
Damien Duff banned from touchline for three games after sending off

The former Republic of Ireland international was sent off for two yellow-card offences in the dugout at Oriel Park a fortnight ago.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 5 May 2022, 4:55 PM
Shelbourne boss Damien Duff.
Image: Ben Whitley/INPHO
Image: Ben Whitley/INPHO

SHELBOURNE MANAGER Damien Duff has been banned from the touchline for three matches following his sending off during his side’s 2-1 defeat to Dundalk at Oriel Park last Friday week.

During a fixture which also saw both teams finish with 10 men, Shels boss Duff was banished from the sideline for what referee Paul McLaughlin deemed to be two yellow-card offences in quick succession.

Former Republic of Ireland international Duff was shown an initial yellow following a conversation with the fourth official in which he protested the sending off of Shelbourne defender Shane Griffin.

Seconds later, he was sent off following further remonstration with McLaughlin.

Shels coach Alan Quinn will serve the second of his own four-game ban during Friday’s game versus Sligo Rovers at Tolka Park.

Assistant boss Joey O’Brien will take charge from the touchline on Friday, as well as for next week’s fixture at home to Drogheda United and the following week’s away Dublin derby versus St Patrick’s Athletic.

On the pitch, meanwhile, Shels will welcome back from suspension the aforementioned Shane Griffin as well as Aaron O’Driscoll and Sean Boyd for Sligo’s visit to Tolka.

