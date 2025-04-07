Former Wales and Lions out-half Dan Biggar to retire at end of season

FORMER WALES OUT-HALF Dan Biggar will retire from professional rugby at the end of the season, the Toulon player announced on Monday.

The 35-year-old stepped down from international rugby following the 2023 World Cup after winning 112 caps and scoring more than 600 points for Wales.

“There comes a point when you just know, and after 18 years I now know that this is the time to announce my retirement from rugby,” Biggar said in a video posted on Instagram.

Advertisement

“Rugby has given me everything. I threw myself into this game at 17, and it has given me a life I could never have imagined.”

Biggar, who also played three Tests for the British and Irish Lions, has started just four matches for Toulon this season while struggling with a back injury.

“I also know that the last 12 months haven’t quite gone as I had hoped with Toulon,” added Biggar.

“It has been tough, and setbacks teach you a lot more about yourself.

“There is no real perfect moment to walk away, but this does feel like the right one.”

Toulon sit third in the French Top 14 table and will host Toulouse in the Champions Cup quarter-finals on Sunday, giving Biggar an opportunity to close out his career with a double.

– © AFP 2025