Newcastle complete deal to bring Brighton defender Dan Burn back to boyhood club

NEWCASTLE UNITED HAVE completed their fifth – and final – move of their first transfer window under their new Saudi owners with boyhood Magpie Dan Burn joining from Brighton on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 29-year-old has impressed in Graham Potter’s defence this season and will return to the club from whose academy he was released at age 11.

“I’m buzzing to be here,” Burn said. “I never thought I’d be in this position so to be a Newcastle player

and to be around St James’ Park, it’s something I’ve dreamt of since I was a kid.

Advertisement

“I can’t wait to step out in the shirt and to see what it feels like. From sitting in the East Stand as a kid to now, it’s crazy. I’m excited to get started.”

✍️ #NUFC are delighted to confirm the signing of Dan Burn from Brighton on a two-and-a-half year deal.



Welcome home, Dan! ⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 31, 2022

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said of his fifth recruit: “I’m delighted to bring Dan back to the North East. He knows exactly what it means to represent this club and he will be a big presence for us on and off the pitch.

“We have been very keen to add competition defensively and Dan fits the profile we have been looking for. He is naturally left-footed, which provides further balance to our backline, and he will be a great addition to the group.”

Burn arrives back on Tyneside after making 74 Premier League appearances for Brighton, with their manager Graham Potter saying of his former centre-back: “We were not actively looking to sell Dan during this window, but the transfer represents a very good transfer for our club and the player.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“Newcastle are Dan’s boyhood club, and this move allows him to potentially play out the rest of his career at his home club.

“Ever since I have been at the club, Dan has been brilliant for me. He is a superb professional, adaptable, and a great character on and off the pitch.

“We will miss him here, but we understand his reasons for wanting to move and he goes with our thanks and very best wishes for the future.”