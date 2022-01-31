Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 1 February 2022
Newcastle complete deal to bring Brighton defender Dan Burn back to boyhood club

The Tyneside native was released from Newcastle’s academy at the age of 11, but rejoins the club 18 years later.

By Gavan Casey Monday 31 Jan 2022, 11:58 PM
47 minutes ago 386 Views 1 Comment
Dan Burn in action for Brighton.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

NEWCASTLE UNITED HAVE completed their fifth – and final – move of their first transfer window under their new Saudi owners with boyhood Magpie Dan Burn joining from Brighton on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 29-year-old has impressed in Graham Potter’s defence this season and will return to the club from whose academy he was released at age 11.

“I’m buzzing to be here,” Burn said. “I never thought I’d be in this position so to be a Newcastle player
and to be around St James’ Park, it’s something I’ve dreamt of since I was a kid.

“I can’t wait to step out in the shirt and to see what it feels like. From sitting in the East Stand as a kid to now, it’s crazy. I’m excited to get started.”

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said of his fifth recruit: “I’m delighted to bring Dan back to the North East. He knows exactly what it means to represent this club and he will be a big presence for us on and off the pitch.

“We have been very keen to add competition defensively and Dan fits the profile we have been looking for. He is naturally left-footed, which provides further balance to our backline, and he will be a great addition to the group.”

Burn arrives back on Tyneside after making 74 Premier League appearances for Brighton, with their manager Graham Potter saying of his former centre-back: “We were not actively looking to sell Dan during this window, but the transfer represents a very good transfer for our club and the player.

“Newcastle are Dan’s boyhood club, and this move allows him to potentially play out the rest of his career at his home club.

“Ever since I have been at the club, Dan has been brilliant for me. He is a superb professional, adaptable, and a great character on and off the pitch.

“We will miss him here, but we understand his reasons for wanting to move and he goes with our thanks and very best wishes for the future.”

Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

