BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 20 February 2021
Advertisement

All Blacks legend Dan Carter announces his retirement from rugby

The 38-year-old won two World Cups during a hugely successful 12-year spell with New Zealand.

By Press Association Saturday 20 Feb 2021, 9:38 AM
41 minutes ago 1,205 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5360544
Dan Carter under pressure from Jamie Heaslip during a November 2010 Test between New Zealand and Ireland.
Image: PA
Dan Carter under pressure from Jamie Heaslip during a November 2010 Test between New Zealand and Ireland.
Dan Carter under pressure from Jamie Heaslip during a November 2010 Test between New Zealand and Ireland.
Image: PA

FORMER NEW ZEALAND fly-half Dan Carter has announced his retirement from professional rugby union.

The 38-year-old won two World Cups during a 12-year spell with the All Blacks and bowed out of the international scene with a man-of-the-match display against Australia in the 2015 World Cup final.

Carter remains the highest points scorer in Test-match rugby union with 1,598, but left Kobelco Steelers last April before he signed for Auckland Blues in June, although he failed to make an appearance for the Super Rugby club.

In a post on Instagram, Carter said: “I’ve thought about this on so many occasions but today is the day and I am very grateful that I can do it on my terms. I’m officially retiring from professional rugby.

“A sport I’ve played for 32 years which has helped shape me into the person I am today. I can’t thank everyone who has played a part in my journey enough – from my team-mates, opponents, coaching and management teams, sponsors and in particular you, the fans.

“A special mention to my friends and family who have supported and guided me through my career. Mum and Dad, thank you for everything you have sacrificed for me.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“My wife Honor for being my rock and allowing me to fulfil my dreams while raising our beautiful family – I can’t thank you enough.

“I’m excited about my next chapter in life and what that will look like. For now, I’m sad to walk away from playing but the timing is right. Rugby will always be a part of my life. Thank you.”

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie