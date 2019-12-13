This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bohemians welcome back Prodigal Son Casey as they confirm signing from Cork

As reported by The42 on Wednesday, Keith Long has been able to convince Casey to return to Dalymount Park ahead of the 2020 campaign.

By David Sneyd Friday 13 Dec 2019, 5:46 PM
Dan Casey is back with Bohs.
Image: Bohemians/Twitter
Image: Bohemians/Twitter

DAN CASEY HAS returned to Bohemians after one unsuccessful season with Cork City in 2019.

As reported by The42 on Wednesday, Keith Long has been able to convince Casey to re-sign at Dalymount Park ahead of the 2020 campaign.

Bohs lost Republic of Ireland U21 international Darragh Leahy to champions Dundalk yesterday so the arrival of the 22-year-old centre half will bolster the heart of the Gypsies’ defence.

“I’m really pleased to welcome Dan back to Dalymount Park after a season with Cork,” Long said.

“At 22, he is still very young but has gained good experience over the last two and a half years.

“I believe the best is yet to come from Dan and I hope he can continue to improve at our club.”

David Sneyd
