Bohemians welcome back Prodigal Son Casey as they confirm signing from Cork

DAN CASEY HAS returned to Bohemians after one unsuccessful season with Cork City in 2019.

As reported by The42 on Wednesday, Keith Long has been able to convince Casey to re-sign at Dalymount Park ahead of the 2020 campaign.

Bohs lost Republic of Ireland U21 international Darragh Leahy to champions Dundalk yesterday so the arrival of the 22-year-old centre half will bolster the heart of the Gypsies’ defence.

“I’m really pleased to welcome Dan back to Dalymount Park after a season with Cork,” Long said.

“At 22, he is still very young but has gained good experience over the last two and a half years.

“I believe the best is yet to come from Dan and I hope he can continue to improve at our club.”