Dan Crowley seals Dutch top-flight return

Dan Crowley pictured during his previous spell with Willem II.

DAN CROWLEY IS back for another spell in the Netherlands after rejoining Willem II.

Crowley has signed an 18-month deal – which includes the option of another season in the club’s favour – with the Eredivisie outfit, who are managed by former Ajax goalkeeper Fred Grim.

The 24-year-old most recently played in League One for Cheltenham Town. He rejected a contract extension last month, departing following the expiration of a short-term deal.

Crowley joined Cheltenham as a free agent, having not been offered fresh terms by Birmingham City last summer. Birmingham paid Willem II a reported fee of £750,000 to recruit Crowley in 2019.

The Coventry-born playmaker also spent time on loan at Hull City last season, playing 23 times for a team who clinched the League One title.

The former Ireland youth international, who also represented England at underage levels, contributed six goals and 11 assists in 52 appearances during his previous spell at Willem II.

He also helped the Tilburg outfit reach the 2019 Dutch Cup final, in which they suffered a 4-0 defeat to a star-studded Ajax side.

During his second stint as Ireland manager, Mick McCarthy revealed that “eligibility issues” precluded Crowley from being available for a senior Irish call-up.

Current boss Stephen Kenny said that “question marks” remained over his availability when asked about the former Arsenal trainee in July 2020.