Goggin determined to avenge Cardiff defeat

JOHANN VAN GRAAN has handed another chance to fringe players to stake a claim for Heineken Cup starts before their Ireland colleagues return, rested, after a slog in Japan.

Munster have only won one of their last four visits to Cardiff, but their coach has made 11 alterations to the side that claimed a bonus-point win over Ospreys last week for their latest Welsh raid (kick-off 19.35. eir Sport).

Next Saturday’s inter-pro against Ulster will surely see plenty of World Cup veterans restored to the starting team. In their absence, Munster have gotten off to a bright start and are joint leaders of Conference B ahead of this weekend’s action.

One of four players to retain their place from last week, Dan Goggin, says they are expecting to be severely tested in defence once again after experiencing their biggest loss under Van Graan at the Arms Park.

“That’s a game that we target every single year and the last couple of years we haven’t come away with a win over there,” said Goggin, who didn’t feature in that 37-13 defeat last year.

“Conditions are always tough over there and they’ve got serious attacking force in the back. You know Rey Lee-Lo and Willis Halaholo will be dangerous so we are going to prepare as best we can for that game and do our best to come away with the points.”

As well as Goggin, Jack O’Donoghue starts again for Munster and will captain the side for the second time, and elsewhere Calvin Nash and Shane Daly are also retained.

Arnold and Alex Wootton will start for the first time this season, while Conor Oliver could also make his seasonal debut from the bench. South African native Keynan Knox makes his first Munster start at tighthead.

Centres Lee-Lo and Halaholo were the chief destroyers in both meetings of the sides last season, and while Lee-Lo make his first start since representing Samoa at the World Cup, Halaholo is held in reserve for John Mulvihill’s side.

Munster:

15. Shane Daly

14. Calvin Nash

13. Sammy Arnold

12. Dan Goggin

11. Alex Wootton

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Alby Mathewson

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Kevin O’Byrne

3. Keynan Knox

4. Fineen Wycherley

5. Darren O’Shea

6. Jack O’Donoghue Capt

7. Chris Cloete

8. Arno Botha.

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron

17. Liam O’Connor

18. Stephen Archer

19. Jed Holloway

20. Conor Oliver

21. Nick McCarthy

22. Tyler Bleyendaal

23. Rory Scannell

Cardiff Blues:

15. Matthew Morgan

14. Jason Harries

13. Rey Lee-Lo

12. Garyn Smith

11. Aled Summerhill

10. Jarrod Evans

9. Lloyd Williams Capt

1. Corey Domachowski

2. Liam Belcher

3. Scott Andrews

4. Josh Turnbull

5. Rory Thornton

6. Shane Lewis-Hughes

7. Olly Robinson

8. Will Boyde

Replacements:

16. Kirby Myhill

17. Brad Thyer

18. Keiron Assiratti

19. Seb Davies

20. Nick Williams

21. Lewis Jones

22. Jason Tovey

23. Willis Halaholo